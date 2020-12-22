Trump Fans File Permit Application for January 6 Rally

Women for America First has filed a permit to hold a demonstration in DC on January 6, the day Congress is expected to confirm that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. It’s the same group that filed paperwork for the Trump rallies in DC in November and December.

The application was originally for January 22 and 23, says National Park Service spokesperson Mike Litterst. Those dates–setup on Friday and a demonstration on Saturday–would have likely cast the rallies as an answer to Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20. Now the group, which continues to encourage President Trump not to concede, has amended its application, Litterst says, which means its event will coincide with Trump’s calls for demonstrations on January 6.

Both the November and December rallies occasioned chaos and violence in DC. The Proud Boys have been especially disruptive at these events, ripping Black Lives Matter banners from local churches during their last visit to DC and forging violent altercations with counterprotesters and others during both.

The application says organizers expect 5,000 people and hope to hold their event either at Freedom Plaza or at the Lincoln Memorial. The Park Service traditionally approves applications the week of a proposed event.