Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins has apologized after photos appeared of him apparently having a great time, maskless, with a number of women.

The photos first appeared on a now-private Instagram account and were shared on Twitter by Rudy Gersten, the executive director of a conservative think tank in DC. As the New York Post summarizes the images,

In one story, a woman is sitting on the Washington quarterback’s lap with both parties holding wads of cash without masks on. Another story shows five maskless women wearing Washington No. 7 jerseys (Haskins’ number) sipping mimosas around a table.

Is this Dwayne Haskins? I really hope not. These women are all wearing Washington #7 shirts yesterday and that certainly does look like #7 himself partying maskless last night with strippers after the game. pic.twitter.com/BxgHdjuiCe — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) December 21, 2020

Haskins wore his favorite sweatshirt last night. Eliminating any deniability. pic.twitter.com/hCEdXne6Ir — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) December 22, 2020

More from Dwayne Haskins wild night after Sunday’s loss. pic.twitter.com/p6rRNCXKsW — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) December 22, 2020

The team is aware of the photos and doesn’t expect to release Haskins, the Washington Post reports. (It also says some of the photos appear to come from a private room at Oceanaire Seafood Room and others show him “partying maskless in a nightclub or a party bus.”)

The quarterback made his Twitter account private after apologizing on the platform, saying “I spoke with Coach Rivera yesterday and took full accountability for putting the team at risk. It was irresponsible and immature of me and I accept responsibility for my action. I also want to apologize for creating a distraction for my team during our playoff push. I will learn and grow from this and do what’s best for the team moving forward.”

One detail that might make his teammates and coaches especially displeased: Haskins’ apparent night on the town happened after leading his team to defeat, a time when other players might not want to be seen living it up. He’d started for Washington Football Team this past Sunday, replacing Alex Smith for a 20-15 loss to Seattle at home.