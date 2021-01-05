News & Politics

MAGA Caravans Are Making Their Way To Protest in DC

There are a number of loosely masked plane travelers as well

Written by
| Published on
Trump supporters rally in DC in November 2020. Photograph by Evy Mages

On Tuesday and Wednesday supporters of President Trump will hold yet another iteration of the Million MAGA March in downtown DC to protest Congress certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the November election. And it looks like the crowd at these demonstrations will be as geographically wide-reaching as the previous ones. Supporters are making their way to DC by bus, car, and plane—and their adherence to mask mandates can be a bit loose. Here’s some of what we’ve seen on social media.

 

Jane Recker
Assistant Editor

Jane is a Chicago transplant who now calls Cleveland Park her home. Before joining Washingtonian, she wrote for Smithsonian Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times. She is a graduate of Northwestern University, where she studied journalism and opera.

