MAGA Caravans Are Making Their Way To Protest in DC

On Tuesday and Wednesday supporters of President Trump will hold yet another iteration of the Million MAGA March in downtown DC to protest Congress certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the November election. And it looks like the crowd at these demonstrations will be as geographically wide-reaching as the previous ones. Supporters are making their way to DC by bus, car, and plane—and their adherence to mask mandates can be a bit loose. Here’s some of what we’ve seen on social media.
🇺🇸Trump supporters heading from California to DC right now. A lot of caravans heading that way for Jan. 6th. Have a good night Patriots. #MAGA 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/Mf5qfclEwe
— US Army Veteran 🇺🇸 (@Trumpeteer14) January 4, 2021
DC Hear We COME!!!!!! #StoptheSteal pic.twitter.com/higwaVOIU9
— Anthony Kern (@anthonykernAZ) January 4, 2021
HOPEFULLY I CAN FIND SOME GOOD PEOPLE TO HANG OUT WITH IN DC!!#STOPTHESTEAL pic.twitter.com/AvHvMptjPW
— Henry Davis (@Henryhooddavis) January 4, 2021
A clip from LAX Airport today!
Trump’s MAGA Army from across the nation is coming to DC and is ready to #FightBack pic.twitter.com/zVqubldTXZ
— Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) January 5, 2021
On my way to DC to speak at the March for @realDonaldTrump! Gotta represent all the way!!!
Wait for it… 🇺🇸💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/uxyBSju7Ra
— David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) January 4, 2021
The #MarchForTrump is headed to D.C. follow our stops on https://t.co/oaKNzeM10U 🚍 pic.twitter.com/gisys9WdeU
— Women for America First 🇺🇸 (@america1stwomen) January 1, 2021
You poked the wrong bear 🐻
Following from DC #MarchForTrump pic.twitter.com/5JCaZrMRHx
— 🎀Zahraa Ahmed🇮🇶🇺🇸 (@ZahraaAhmed1111) January 2, 2021
Heading to DC from California for the Trump March pic.twitter.com/PeJUPtYQ7I
— macira (@Macira1) January 4, 2021
After weeks on the March For Trump Bus tour, Tyrants Curse’s BossMan and Bowman are breaking off to DC for @realDonaldTrump and to save the Republic! @KylieJaneKremer @AmyKremer @JenLawrence21 @RealMattCouch @pastorlocke @leadpastor @LizWillis_ @accordingtokeri @TrumpsSquad pic.twitter.com/21wBcX8GmY
— Dustin Stockton (@DustinStockton) January 4, 2021
Buses from Alabama picking up folks along the way to DC #MarchForTrump #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/0tGX6qQWxs
— Terry Lathan (@ChairmanLathan) January 5, 2021