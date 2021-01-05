MAGA Caravans Are Making Their Way To Protest in DC

On Tuesday and Wednesday supporters of President Trump will hold yet another iteration of the Million MAGA March in downtown DC to protest Congress certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the November election. And it looks like the crowd at these demonstrations will be as geographically wide-reaching as the previous ones. Supporters are making their way to DC by bus, car, and plane—and their adherence to mask mandates can be a bit loose. Here’s some of what we’ve seen on social media.

🇺🇸Trump supporters heading from California to DC right now. A lot of caravans heading that way for Jan. 6th. Have a good night Patriots. #MAGA 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/Mf5qfclEwe — US Army Veteran 🇺🇸 (@Trumpeteer14) January 4, 2021

HOPEFULLY I CAN FIND SOME GOOD PEOPLE TO HANG OUT WITH IN DC!!#STOPTHESTEAL pic.twitter.com/AvHvMptjPW — Henry Davis (@Henryhooddavis) January 4, 2021

A clip from LAX Airport today! Trump’s MAGA Army from across the nation is coming to DC and is ready to #FightBack pic.twitter.com/zVqubldTXZ — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) January 5, 2021

On my way to DC to speak at the March for @realDonaldTrump! Gotta represent all the way!!! Wait for it… 🇺🇸💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/uxyBSju7Ra — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) January 4, 2021

The #MarchForTrump is headed to D.C. follow our stops on https://t.co/oaKNzeM10U 🚍 pic.twitter.com/gisys9WdeU — Women for America First 🇺🇸 (@america1stwomen) January 1, 2021

You poked the wrong bear 🐻

Following from DC #MarchForTrump pic.twitter.com/5JCaZrMRHx — 🎀Zahraa Ahmed🇮🇶🇺🇸 (@ZahraaAhmed1111) January 2, 2021

Heading to DC from California for the Trump March pic.twitter.com/PeJUPtYQ7I — macira (@Macira1) January 4, 2021

Buses from Alabama picking up folks along the way to DC #MarchForTrump #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/0tGX6qQWxs — Terry Lathan (@ChairmanLathan) January 5, 2021

