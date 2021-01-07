Food

José Andrés Delivers 120 Pizzas to Law Enforcement After US Capitol Attack

DC's chef/hero was also up until the wee hours frying egg sandwiches.

José Andrés. Photograph by Evy Mages

At this point, it’s no surprise. Restaurateur and humanitarian José Andrés seems to arrive magically in the midst of disaster—whether a hurricane, earthquake, or angry mob—like Batman to the signal. Except this Batman comes with pizza.

Wednesday night, after insurrectionists invaded the Capitol Building and the Mayor issued an emergency order and curfew, Andrés left his Bethesda home with daughter Ines and swung by Domino’s for 120 pizzas to deliver to law enforcement securing downtown.

“Hopefully in a strange, complicated night we can make sure those men and women are being taken care of,” says Andrés in a video.

Next stop: the kitchen. Andrés’ humanitarian organization World Central Kitchen activated a response, making and delivering hot meals for DC, Maryland, and Virginia police who were called in to protect the city and the National Guard (on the menu: vermicelli with sausage, potatoes, and vegetables). Andrés himself was captured at the stove at 1 AM frying up egg sandwiches.

His final stop around 3 AM, after all the meals were delivered: the National Archives.

“In these buildings is where the most important documents of the creation of this nation live,” says Andrés, standing outside in the cold. “We, the people.”

