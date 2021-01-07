News & Politics

PHOTOS: Look at the Damage at the Capitol Caused by the Mob Attack

Written by
Published on
The MAGA crowd on January 6. Photograph by Evy Mages

Yesterday, hundreds of pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the US Capitol, breaking windows and vandalizing the premises. Ultimately, four people died. This came after President Donald Trump addressed a crowd of his followers on the White House Ellipse earlier in the day, telling them that supporters should “walk down to the Capitol” and that “we are going to have to fight much harder.”

When insurrectionists breached the Capitol, lawmakers—who had been certifying the electoral college votes for President-elect Joe Biden—were in some cases evacuated, forced to hide in their offices, or told to put on gas masks.

Meanwhile, insurrectionists vandalized offices, strewing papers, breaking objects, and leaving notes for members of Congress. Here are some of the pictures from Twitter:

