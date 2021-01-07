Yesterday, hundreds of pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the US Capitol, breaking windows and vandalizing the premises. Ultimately, four people died. This came after President Donald Trump addressed a crowd of his followers on the White House Ellipse earlier in the day, telling them that supporters should “walk down to the Capitol” and that “we are going to have to fight much harder.”

When insurrectionists breached the Capitol, lawmakers—who had been certifying the electoral college votes for President-elect Joe Biden—were in some cases evacuated, forced to hide in their offices, or told to put on gas masks.

Meanwhile, insurrectionists vandalized offices, strewing papers, breaking objects, and leaving notes for members of Congress. Here are some of the pictures from Twitter:

More damage this AM inside the U.S. Capitol. There's a significant amount of maintenance staff and law enforcement here cleaning up. pic.twitter.com/pnenx2huO2 — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) January 7, 2021

A look at the damage inside the U.S. Capitol: https://t.co/f58PcqANaI pic.twitter.com/HqlwFKmHOh — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 7, 2021

Some damage at Capitol today pic.twitter.com/tHjR17LPnK — ‏ًً (@someknew) January 7, 2021

Still damage and broken grass throughout the Capitol from yesterday’s mob, showing how they gained entry into the building. From this AM: pic.twitter.com/zJMe9Htwyx — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 7, 2021

More damage from the Senate wing of the first floor of the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/TNDycF0J5j — Jason Donner (@jason_donner) January 7, 2021

The ransacked office of the Senate Parliamentarian: pic.twitter.com/E7PsSgoAEX — Ali Zaslav (@alizaslav) January 7, 2021

A Trump supporter who breached security sits at a desk in the Capitol building…unclear whose desk this is. Photo by @saulloeb pic.twitter.com/xCiazSJmcT — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 6, 2021

Spotted at the Capitol today: A Trump supporter sitting inside Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office as rioters stormed the building. Were you at the Capitol today? Tell us what you saw: https://t.co/dyWmwGfPiV (📷: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty) pic.twitter.com/3U3UivYlFE — POLITICO (@politico) January 7, 2021

ITV broadcast shows rioter proudly displaying the @SpeakerPelosi nameplate torn down outside her office pic.twitter.com/AlufWtKcLj — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) January 6, 2021

On CNN right now: A manila folder left on the desk of the SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE with: "We will not back down." pic.twitter.com/D6vjGTyccC — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) January 6, 2021

Des partisans de Donald Trump sont entrés dans le bureau de la leader démocrate @SpeakerPelosi au Capitole #AFP 📷 @saulloeb pic.twitter.com/cK0WmLITY1 — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) January 6, 2021

The trail of destruction and looting. What happened today was an assault by the domestic terrorists who stormed the Capitol, but it was also an assault on our constitution.

[sound on] pic.twitter.com/BrELF7cMz1 — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) January 7, 2021

