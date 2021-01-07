Home & Style

These Super-Luxe Closets Are Full of Ideas for Decluttering Your Own Space

You don’t need a walk-in the size of a studio apartment to get organized.

Written by
| Published on
Closet #2 photo by Stylish Productions

Closet #1

Photograph of closet #1 by Stacy Zarin Goldberg

Architect Jim Rill and interior designer Marika Meyer built this luxe closet for a client in Chevy Chase, out of a space that used to be an outdoor deck. Cabinetmaker Danish Builders designed the built-ins and double islands. “She treated it almost like a getaway,” says Rill of the homeowner. “We had to convince her not to do a refrigerator up there with wine in it.”

Closet #2

Photograph of closet #2 by Stylish Productions

Interior designer Elizabeth Reich of Jenkins Baer Associates created this moody space for a couple in Baltimore, using their existing closet, plus a small room next door that lacked purpose. She incorporated a vintage ottoman, picture lighting, and an eggplant area rug for a cozy aesthetic.

Tips & Tricks

If you don’t have the space (or budget) for a closet as dreamy as these, you can still deploy some of the same organizing strategies that architect Jim Rill and interior designer Elizabeth Reich use for their clients.

1. Take a thorough inventory

Before you start reconfiguring existing shelving and rods (or go on a shopping spree at the Container Store), make sure you really understand the kind of stuff you have. What needs to hang? What can stay folded? Can anything be relocated from the closet into a dresser? And, maybe most important, what can be donated?

2. Think vertically

If square-footage is in short supply, take storage up to the ceiling. Items that aren’t used every day can go up high. “We’re doing one right now that has a [built-in] ladder so you can get to the higher shelves,” says Rill.

3. Arrange by Color

“I try to organize by color for ease in finding what I’m looking for,” says Reich. “It will save you time daily.”

4. Divide and conquer

For clothing and accessories in drawers, Reich recommends dividers to keep everything in its place. If you don’t want to buy dividers, she suggests shoeboxes: “Anything will work as long as it is shorter than the drawer height.”

5. Consider the lighting

If you’re lucky enough to have a walk-in, Rill recommends swap-ping one of the recessed cans for a pendant, which will illuminate items from all sides rather than just from overhead.

6. Try a tray

Loose jewelry and other knickknacks instantly appear neater if they’re contained, says Reich: “A tray makes them look organized.”

Keep Up on DC’s Latest Fashions with Our Shopping Newsletter

Fashion finds and deals, and the latest trends for you and your home.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
Marisa M. Kashino
Senior Editor

Marisa M. Kashino joined Washingtonian in 2009 as a staff writer, and became a senior editor in 2014. She oversees the magazine’s real estate and home design coverage, and writes long-form feature stories. She was a 2020 Livingston Award finalist for her two-part investigation into a possible wrongful conviction stemming from a murder in rural Virginia. Kashino lives in Northeast DC.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day