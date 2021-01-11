Managing pain can be challenging. Whether it is physical or mental, relieving pain can help you return to your everyday life. However, if you have been to a medical professional and the pain is still constant, you may want to look at CBD oils.

CBD oils can help manage your pain, whether you have been feeling it for a long time or recently. However, finding suitable CBD oil for you in the market can be confusing. There are multiple options, and some of them are not safe.

This article will discuss the top CBD oils in the market that can help manage your pain. These CBD oils are reputable and offer multiple benefits. However, always ensure that you do proper research before buying any product to prevent any health complications.

We will discuss CBD oil and its components in detail. We will also talk about each brand’s reputation to ensure that you are buying from a reputable brand. Below are some of the steps we took in choosing our top brands.

We took the following steps in choosing the Best CBD oil for pain:

We took note of what the experts say in the field. Any research, professional and avid customer’s opinion is taken to help determine the best CBD oil market. We searched thoroughly for numerous customer reviews to see if the brand is satisfying its customer’s needs. Do proper research about each brand’s claims and see any laboratory results to prove it. Ensure the brand is offering complete transparency over their product. We took measures to ensure that these brands are transparent over the whole process of their manufacturing. We considered other factors such as customer service to ensure you will get the best service when buying your CBD oil.

Top CBD Oils for Pain Management

Below are some of the factors we considered when choosing these brands.

How We Put Together This List of CBD Oil for Pain

Source of the Hemp: It is essential to know where your Hemp came from, how it is manufactured into an extract, and if it passes the THC level requirement. Hemp that is contaminated and has toxic chemicals can cause damage to your health. It is also crucial that your hemp extract does not go over 0.3% for its THC levels to make it legal for use.

It is essential to know where your Hemp came from, how it is manufactured into an extract, and if it passes the THC level requirement. Hemp that is contaminated and has toxic chemicals can cause damage to your health. It is also crucial that your hemp extract does not go over 0.3% for its THC levels to make it legal for use. CBD type: Determining your CBD type is another factor that we considered when selecting the best CBD oil for pain. A CBD Isolate contains only CBD, and this type does not contain any flavonoids, minerals, or vitamins in the plant. A broad spectrum contains different flavonoids and minerals from the plant but does not have THC. And lastly, the full spectrum contains all the materials in the plant and contains THC.

Determining your CBD type is another factor that we considered when selecting the best CBD oil for pain. A CBD Isolate contains only CBD, and this type does not contain any flavonoids, minerals, or vitamins in the plant. A broad spectrum contains different flavonoids and minerals from the plant but does not have THC. And lastly, the full spectrum contains all the materials in the plant and contains THC. How potent is it?: Depending on your pain type, you may want to use a milder or more potent CBD oil. A concentrated CBD oil can help manage long-term and severe pain. A milder CBD oil can help with acute pain like headaches. People who are using CBD oil for the first time can choose a milder oil that is adjustable in doses.

Depending on your pain type, you may want to use a milder or more potent CBD oil. A concentrated CBD oil can help manage long-term and severe pain. A milder CBD oil can help with acute pain like headaches. People who are using CBD oil for the first time can choose a milder oil that is adjustable in doses. How many mL of CBD oil do you need?: Another factor we considered when selecting the best CBD oil for pain is the sizes each brand offers. Some people may prefer to buy in smaller doses, while others may prefer to buy in bulk. This factor can help determine if the brand offers a wide variety of sizes for you to choose from.

Another factor we considered when selecting the best CBD oil for pain is the sizes each brand offers. Some people may prefer to buy in smaller doses, while others may prefer to buy in bulk. This factor can help determine if the brand offers a wide variety of sizes for you to choose from. Flavor: The taste and terpene of each CBD can determine how you may want to buy your CBD oil. In this article, we considered the flavors and aroma that each brand offers to give you a wide variety of options. We also took note of whether the brand is using natural flavoring to improve your experience.

The taste and terpene of each CBD can determine how you may want to buy your CBD oil. In this article, we considered the flavors and aroma that each brand offers to give you a wide variety of options. We also took note of whether the brand is using natural flavoring to improve your experience. Components: Determining the ingredients included in your CBD oil is essential. Some CBD oil may contain ingredients that are harmful to your health. You may want to choose a CBD oil that uses natural and organic components to get more health benefits.

Determining the ingredients included in your CBD oil is essential. Some CBD oil may contain ingredients that are harmful to your health. You may want to choose a CBD oil that uses natural and organic components to get more health benefits. Research: The research and laboratory test results of a product determine its safety for its customers. Brands that have proper background research and laboratory tests can help ensure your health safety.

The research and laboratory test results of a product determine its safety for its customers. Brands that have proper background research and laboratory tests can help ensure your health safety. Is it a reputable brand?: If a brand meets its customer’s expectations, you can ensure that you will get the same return experience. A reputed brand with its customers’ trust can help determine which brand of CBD oil you would like to use.

If a brand meets its customer’s expectations, you can ensure that you will get the same return experience. A reputed brand with its customers’ trust can help determine which brand of CBD oil you would like to use. Are they transparent about their methods?: When buying CBD oil, you want to choose a brand that is transparent with its customers. Transparency and honesty are essential when buying your CBD oil to ensure you are getting legal and safe products.

When buying CBD oil, you want to choose a brand that is transparent with its customers. Transparency and honesty are essential when buying your CBD oil to ensure you are getting legal and safe products. Are they accommodating?: You may have specific questions or inquiries that you would like to ask. In that event, you may want to have an accommodating brand that has excellent customer service.

You may have specific questions or inquiries that you would like to ask. In that event, you may want to have an accommodating brand that has excellent customer service. Money-back guarantee and shipping: If you are not satisfied with a product, you can have an option to return it. We will discuss the brand’s return policies and shipping methods. A brand offering discreet packaging and ships to multiple countries is ideal. We will also include if a brand offers a discount for military veterans etc.

If you are not satisfied with a product, you can have an option to return it. We will discuss the brand’s return policies and shipping methods. A brand offering discreet packaging and ships to multiple countries is ideal. We will also include if a brand offers a discount for military veterans etc. User Experience: Ordering or purchasing your CBD oil does not have to be confusing or complicated. An online website that has a simple yet accommodating browsing experience can help ease your purchasing experience. Finding the exact CBD oil that you want, with the information about it included, is an example of a great website.

Top 5 Best CBD Oil for Pain Relief

#1. Fab CBD Oil -High Quality & Full Spectrum

Fab CBD Oil has a steady and growing customer base, and not for no reason. This brand offers full-spectrum CBD oils in wide varieties. The brand offers four varying potencies that can accommodate any type of pain you are experiencing.

The brand also offers a month of money-back guarantee with free shipping of orders over $89. Aside from this, the CBD oil is organically grown and harvested from Colorado. Fab does not use any pesticide to ensure your health safety.

The CBD oil produced by Fab contains no GMO and is entirely vegan. There are no additives or harmful chemicals that may harm your health, and it is laboratory tested as well. The brand is transparent about the laboratory results and way of manufacturing.

Aside from this, Fab offers a convenient user experience. The website has a sleek design where you can find and purchase the CBD oil you are looking for with ease. If you have any inquiries, you can easily contact them on the contact section of the website.

Brand & Product Highlights

Source of Hemp

The source of the Hemp Fab uses is organically grown in Colorado, USA.

CBD Type

Fab offers full-spectrum CBD.

What are their flavors?

Citrus

Berry

Mint

Vanilla

Natural

Components

Hemp that is grown from Colorado containing no pesticides

Full-spectrum CBD

Organic flavorings

Terpene

A fraction of coconut oil-carrier oil

THC levels less than 0.3%

Research

ProVerde Laboratories tested and researched Fab CBD oil to ensure it is safe and of high-quality.

Shipping

Fab offers Free shipping around the United States for any order costing $89 and above.

Money-back guarantee

They offer one month of a money-back guarantee.

User experience

The website is easy to navigate, and you can find the specific CBD you are looking for with ease.

Click here to Get the Best Discount on FAB CBD oil from the Official Site.

Cheef Botanicals offers CBD oil that does not have any preservatives or additives. This brand prides itself in providing numerous health benefits using CBD. Cheef Botanical’s goal is to provide proper information about CBD and its benefits.

The founders of Cheef Botanicals have twenty-five years of experience in the field of cannabis. They used this experience to provide all-natural CBD oil for the people. The hemp used by Cheef Botanicals is grown in the farms of Colorado, USA, to ensure high-quality hemp with no added chemicals.

The brand is entirely vegan and cruelty-free. Laboratory results of Cheef Botanicals did not use any animals for testing. The entire laboratory results for Cheef Botanicals are included in the website as well, to provide transparency.

Cheef Botanicals provides a lot of information about CBD on their website to ensure that customers understand and know what they are buying. If you have any questions or inquiries, they have a live chat and provide excellent customer service.

The CBD oils provided by the Cheef Botanicals are all organic and natural. They do not contain more than 0.3% THC levels, making them legal and safe. If you are not satisfied, they offer a one-month money-back guarantee.

Brand & Product Highlights

Source of Hemp

Cheef Botanicals uses hemp harvested from Colorado, USA.

CBD Type

Cheef Botanicals offer full-spectrum CBD oil.

What are their flavors?

Cheef Botanicals only offer unflavored oils.

Components

Natural CBD extracted from hemp.

Hemp seed oil

Research

CannaSafe tests the CBD oil of Cheef Botanicals to ensure your health and safety.

Any discounts?

You can use the discount code ALLCBD15 to get 15% off your purchase.

Shipping

Cheef Botanicals offers free and speedy shipping of only one to two working days.

Money-back guarantee

They offer a month of a money-back guarantee.

User experience

Cheef Botanicals provides all the information you need about CBD and its products. They also contain information about CBD research and proper dosage charts. The products are easy to be found along with their data.

Click here to Get the Best Deal on Cheef Botanicals CBD Oil from the Official Site.

#3. CBDistillery – Wide Variety

CBDistillery’s goal is to provide high-quality CBD oil for a reasonable price. They aim to give the masses CBD oil benefits and provide a healthy life to its consumers. They also offer information about CBD and its uses.

The brand is established by the natives of Colorado and aims to provide affordable CBD oil for the consumers. The brand uses natural farming methods and puts all the information about their manufacturing methods on their website.

Aside from the affordability, CBDistillery offers a wide variety of tinctures and two types of CBD oil. They offer all Isolate, Broad-spectrum, and Full-spectrum CBD oil to suit your needs. You can also choose between four levels of potency for the type of pain.

The natural farming techniques used by CBDistillery allows for a safe, organic, and Non-GMO CBD oil that will assist you with your pain. Third-party laboratories also test the CBD oil of CBDistillery to ensure its quality.

If you are a first-time customer of CBDistillery, you can take advantage of a two-month money-back guarantee policy. If not, you can simply try out the oil for at least two weeks and fill out their money-back guarantee form for a refund.

Brand & Product Highlights

Source of Hemp

The hemp of CBDistillery came from the farms of Colorado, USA.

CBD Type

Isolates

Full-Spectrum CBD oil

Broad-Spectrum CBD oil

What are their flavors?

The Isolates available are flavorless.

CBDistillery offers natural flavoring for their Full-spectrum oils.

The Broad-spectrum CBD oil contains a citrus flavor.

Components

Isolates CBD oil

MCT for Isolates oil

CBD extract for Isolates oil

Full-Spectrum CBD oil

MCT for full-spectrum oil

Broad Spectrum CBD oil

MCT for Broad-spectrum oil

Research

Botanacor Services tested CBDistillery’s Isolates.

ProVerde Laboratories tested CBDistillery’s Full-Spectrum CBD oils.

There is no information on which laboratory tested CBDistillery’s broad-spectrum CBD oil.

Any discounts?

You can find information about the current discount codes ALLCBD25 to get 25% off over $125 and GT15 to get 15% off on all orders. for CBDistillery here : Useto get 25% off over $125 andto get 15% off on all orders.

Shipping

CBDistillery offers free shipping all over the United States.

Money-back guarantee

You can get two months of satisfaction guarantee if you are a first-time customer.

There is no need for returns if you want refunds for your purchase.

To take advantage of their money-back guarantee, you must only order from their website.

You can fill up their money-back guarantee form after trying your purchase for two weeks.

User experience

The website of CBDistillery contains a sleek design that offers all the products at first glance. The website helps give information about CBD and its uses as well. They offer proper search filters and a live chat if you have any inquiries or questions.

Click here to Check out the CBD oils from CBDistillery on their Official Website.

NuLeaf Naturals is one of the first brands to sell CBD oils online. The high-quality CBD products they offer give them a long-standing reputable brand name. The founders of the NuLeaf Naturals are long-time experts in the field.

The brand focuses on developing technologies to improve CBD oils’ quality and give health benefits to consumers. The brand offers full-spectrum CBD oil that does not contain any additives or chemicals to ensure your health and safety.

Twenty thousand consumers rate and regard NuLeaf Naturals highly. The brand prides itself on meeting the expectations and satisfying its consumers. Independent laboratories test the CBD oil of NuLeaf Naturals to ensure quality as well.

The hemp used by NuLeaf came from Colorado and is entirely organic. The brand uses a CO2 extraction method to obtain CBD, terpenes, and essential oils. This technique is the reason why their CBD oils contain more potency than others.

NuLeaf Naturals offer a wide variety of sizes for their CBD oil to suit your needs. The brand offers a month of refund if you are not satisfied with the product. You may also exchange a product if you find it to be incorrect or defective for no cost.

Brand & Product Highlights

Source of Hemp

The organic Hemp used by the NuLeaf Naturals in their CBD oil came from the farms of Colorado, USA.

CBD Type

NuLeaf Naturals offers Full-Spectrum CBD oils.

What are their flavors?

NuLeaf Naturals offers a natural flavor for its CBD oil.

Components

Organic CBD oil

Full-Spectrum CBD oil

Research

The ProVerde laboratories tested NuLeaf Naturals’ CBD oil to ensure its quality and safety.

Any discounts?

Shipping

You can take advantage of their free shipping and get your purchase after two to three days using USPS mail.

You can also opt for the express option to get your package after one to two days for people who would like to get their package quickly.

Money-back guarantee

NuLeaf Naturals have a month of satisfaction guarantee for unopened returns.

The brand covers the shipping cost of any returns due to damaged or incorrect shipment.

You could exchange your product for free if you received an incorrect or damaged product.

User experience

The NuLeaf Naturals website uses a comprehensive and straightforward design to help you navigate through their product selection with ease. You can easily view the information about the product on their website.

Click here to Get Nuleaf Naturals’ CBD oil from the Official Website.

Joy Organics is known for having high-quality CBD oil that does not contain any THC. They also offer four varying potencies to suit your needs. The brand has various flavors to accommodate each person’s tastes as well.

Joy Organics is a family founded by Joy herself. She was struggling and tried multiple CBD products that will help her needs. Now, Joy aims to help other people struggling like her with natural and organic CBD products like their CBD oil.

The products of Joy Organics are recommended for people experiencing sleeping issues and chronic pain. If you would like to visit their physical store, they opened up a retail store in Fort Collins, Colorado, with their products up for sale.

Joy Organics uses superior farming techniques to ensure they get the best quality of hemp available. After that, Joy organics do raw hemp processing and follow high standards for extraction and separation.

After the separation process, this brand removes any hint of THC in its products and undergoes refining. The products are tested by third-party laboratories and use nanoemulsion technology.

The brand has physical stores and an online store, so you can choose where to buy your oils and products. They also offer free shipping. If you are not satisfied with your product, you can return and get a refund for a month, no questions asked.

Brand & Product Highlights

Source of Hemp

The hemp used by Joy Organics came from the farms of Colorado, USA.

CBD Type

Joy Organics offers a broad-spectrum CBD oil.

What are their flavors?

Mint for tranquility

Natural flavor

Lemon flavor

Orange bliss

Components

Mint flavoring

Natural and Extra-virgin olive oil for mint flavoring

Hemp extract

Α-caryophyllene

Β-myrcene

Beta-caryophyllene

Natural peppermint oil

Natural flavoring

Organic olive oil for natural flavoring

Hemp extract for natural flavoring

Natural lemon essential oil

Natural MCT

Hemp extract for summer lemon

Lemon for essential oils

Α-caryophyllene for the lemon flavor

Β-myrcene for the lemon flavor

Beta-caryophyllene for the lemon flavor

Orange flavoring

Natural MCT

Hemp extract

Α-caryophyllene for the orange flavor

Β-myrcene for the orange flavor

Beta-caryophyllene for the orange flavor

Research

Multiple independent laboratories like PIXIS labs test joy Organics products to ensure their quality.

The oils of Joy Organics are tested by Botanacor Services as well.

Another independent laboratory that is testing Joy Organics products is Green Scientific Labs.

PhytaTech Metrics and Solutions also tests Joy Organics products.

The products of Joy Organics are tested by Cloud Labs as well.

Any discounts?

You can use the discount code ALLCBD15 for 15% off your purchase.

Shipping

You get free shipping on all of your purchases.

Money-back guarantee

If you are not satisfied, you can get a month of a full refund for their products with no questions asked.

User experience

You can easily find the products you are looking for with their sleek website and design. The information about the products is easily found as well. Joy Organics also includes guides and information on how to use CBD products properly.

Click here to Get Joy Organics CBD Oil from the Official Site.

How Can CBD Help Manage Your Pain?

According to research, almost 11 million US adults experience chronic pain. High-impact chronic pain is pain lasting for more than three months. This type of pain may also restrict you from doing your daily activities, like going outside or going to school.

83% of the people experiencing High-Impact Chronic pain cannot work, and some cannot even take care of themselves. However, some pharmaceutical medicines cannot help manage the pain enough, letting these people continuously struggle.

Most of the cases of chronic pain cannot be explained fully. Chronic pain usually involves the brain and how it transmits pain. If your brain’s neurons do not work properly, it may have trouble transmitting pain messages and cause chronic pain.

People would often turn to opioids for relief. However, the misuse of opioids can cause dependency and addiction. Getting off opioids can prove to be difficult as well, and you may experience withdrawal symptoms.

However, opioids are still used in the health industry. Patients experiencing severe pain are often prescribed opioids to help with their pain. Thousands of deaths are often linked to Opioid overdose.

According to a study, between 1997 and 2017:

There are seven-hundred thousand deaths due to drug overdose.

Sixty-eight percent of those overdoses are linked to Opioids abuse.

The overdose deaths in 2017 increased by six times compared back to 1999.

A hundred and thirty Americans are dying from opioid overdose each day.

People experiencing chronic pain may have lost hope, only having Opioids as their way out. However, CBD is growing in popularity with people who are suffering from chronic pain. Although CBD itself has not been federally approved for medical use, many users are reporting positive effects for their pain.

Most often than not, chronic pain may get in the way of your life. Experiencing chronic pain can lower your life quality and prevent you from doing the things you love. There are multiple reasons for chronic pain.

Osteoarthritis

Chronic headache

Shingles

Nerve damage

Cancer

Constant lower backache

IBS

Sclerosis

Fibromyalgia

Medical professionals cannot fully explain some causes of chronic pain. However, alongside treating your condition, pain management is key to improving your health. CBD may potentially help manage your pain without causing any health risks or dependency.

There are no addictive tendencies when you use CBD for chronic pain. CBD does not make you dependent on it, no matter how long you use it.

CBD cannot make you “high” or “stoned” because it does not cause any psychotic effects.CBD does not give you an intoxicating side effect, unlike Opioids and other drugs.

CBD is not tolerance-forming. Some painkillers like Opioids form a tolerance on your body, decreasing their effectiveness. CBD does not form any tolerance, so you can receive its full effects even after using it for a long time.

CBD does not directly tamper with your nerve receptors for pain, which can prove to be harmful. Instead, CBD hinders some physiological functions from managing pain, preventing any long-term nerve damage impact.

The THC levels included in most CBD products are less than 0.3%. This level is required for CBD to be legal and safe. Some CBD products do not contain a trace of THC at all and provide no adverse effects.

ECS is the part of our system that is responsible for allowing us to feel pain. We produce natural cannabinoids to help with managing pain naturally. However, adding CBD products to your diet can help improve and manage your pain better. These plant-based cannabinoids act indirectly instead of directly tampering with our nerve receptors, reducing any health risks or dependencies.

A defect in our body producing endocannabinoids can cause chronic pain. Some people who have defects in their endocannabinoid production can experience insomnia as well. If you are not receiving enough endocannabinoids, you may experience severe chronic pain. CBD can help provide those endocannabinoids without the health risks of drugs like Opioids.

How Is CBD Effective Against Pain?

CBD works by attaching to the endocannabinoids in your system. After taking CBD, whether orally or by other means, it goes to your bloodstream. From there, it binds to the receptors of your endocannabinoid and helps manage your pain. This process helps give the effect of relaxation and improve your sleep.

Some CBD products do not require oral administration. If you are using salves, you only need to apply it to your skin, and it will travel to your receptors without going through the bloodstream. This way of application helps decrease any side effects like experiencing dry mouth when administering CBD.

Research on CBD And Pain Management

More and more research approves CBD in managing different types of pain. CBD can help provide pain management without the risk of dependencies.

Aside from this, CBD can help manage chronic pain for a long time.

Below is a list of studies that provide information about CBD and how it can help manage pain:

This study shows that CBD can help manage difficult to treat chronic pain. Chronic pain that came from illnesses like cancer can be challenging to treat, and usually uses Opioids. However, this research says that CBD can be an excellent alternative to painkillers instead of Opioids.

This clinical research provides information on CBD for use in treating pain. CBD can help improve quality of life, does not cause psychoactive effects, and improves sleep. CBD can also increase the bioavailability of analgesics.

Research shows that CBD helps manage illnesses like epilepsy, sleep disorder, multiple sclerosis symptoms, and other mental illnesses. Administering CBD also helps manage pain and inflammation in your body.

Findings also suggest that CBD can help manage chronic pain in the long term. There are multiple benefits, like managing pain and inflammation, that is linked to CBD use. CBD does not cause adverse effects and tolerance-forming effects either.

Fibromyalgia is a condition that can cause chronic pain all over your body. The spread of musculoskeletal pain all over your body can cause fatigue, insomnia, and an irritated mood. Research shows that CBD can help treat the symptoms of Fibromyalgia.

With proper guidance and use, CBD may help manage pain and other symptoms of chronic pain. CBD can help prevent sleeplessness without the side effects of other illicit drugs as well. You can check out a useful guide for CBD oil use here.

Different CBD Oil Forms

There are different types and forms of CBD products. You can use capsules, vapes, crystals, salves, and some powders. Below are some of the forms of CBD oil and how to use them.

Tinctures and Sprays are usually administered orally. You can drop or spray the oil under your tongue, hold it for a minute, and gulp it down with water. This process helps the CBD get absorbed in your bloodstream.

are usually administered orally. You can drop or spray the oil under your tongue, hold it for a minute, and gulp it down with water. This process helps the CBD get absorbed in your bloodstream. Capsules and Edibles are other forms of orally administered CBD. You can easily pop a pill and drink it with a glass of water to get its effects. This method is preferred for people who do not want to taste the CBD oil.

are other forms of orally administered CBD. You can easily pop a pill and drink it with a glass of water to get its effects. This method is preferred for people who do not want to taste the CBD oil. Vape liquids is an option you may want to use if you would like the CBD oil to be better absorbed into your body. However, this may cause some side effects for people who have lung issues.

is an option you may want to use if you would like the CBD oil to be better absorbed into your body. However, this may cause some side effects for people who have lung issues. Balms, lotions, patches, and salves are topical administration of CBD. You only need to apply it to your skin to absorb the CBD and get its effects. This option is the safest way to administer CBD oils.

Recommended Dosages for CBD Oil and Pain Management

The recommended dosage for you may differ for another person. Each person does not suffer from the same type of pain. However, here are some factors you want to consider and ask yourself when using CBD oils.

How severe is your pain?

Where are you experiencing pain?

How old are you?

What is your weight?

What is your gender?

How many cannabinoids can your body absorb?

Which form do you want to use?

Is your ECS functioning properly? If not, what is its chemical balance?

Asking these questions and determining the proper dosage for your body is critical. The recommended dosage all depends on your body and the type of pain you are planning to treat.

A commonly recommended dosage for most people is around 2.85 to 50mg per kilogram per day. For beginners, it is always better to use a low dosage first and increase your dosage accordingly.

Closing Thoughts: How to use CBD Oil for Pain

After reading this article, you should now have a better idea of some of the best CBD oils on the market and how they may help for pain. While there are many companies out there, not all of them operate by the same standards of quality and effectiveness.

In short, any of these five companies will be a great option for you to try. Most importantly, stay consistent with your CBD use and you may start to notice the results you’re looking for.