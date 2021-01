In a press conference this morning, Mayor Muriel Bowser said she will “likely” expand DC’s ban on indoor dining through Sunday, January 24. The restriction, which went into place days before the December holidays, was originally expected to lift on January 15. The extension isn’t necessarily about Covid numbers, but coincides with the public-safety emergency that’s in effect through inauguration due to last week’s riots. An official decision is expected tomorrow.

Other DC-area jurisdictions had also hit pause on indoor dining in December, including Montgomery County and Prince George’s County. Northern Virginia restaurants continue to operate at 50 percent capacity.

The emergency order doesn’t impact a restaurant’s ability to offer outdoor dining and takeout, although if a curfew goes into place as it did last week, outdoor dining hours may be affected. The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington says that Winter Restaurant Week, which starts Monday, January 18, is still expected to move forward. The two-week promotion has changed its format to emphasize takeout and delivery specials alongside on-premise dining where permitted.

Several business owners expressed their frustration over social media with the indoor dining ban being extended through inauguration—typically a very busy time in the hospitality industry. Though with the Biden administration warning against travel to DC—and growing fears over safety after the mobs last week—how significant restaurant patronage will be around January 20 remains uncertain.

