DC Winter Restaurant Week Is Still Happening

The extended two week promo starts January 18 with lots of takeout specials.

Photograph courtesy of Alta Strada

Winter Restaurant Week is moving forward around DC. The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington announced an extended two-week promotion from January 18 to January 31 with a bunch of new deals and offers to entice patrons of every Covid comfort level to support the local hospitality industry in DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

Similar to Summer Restaurant Week, the winter version will have a new emphasis on takeout and delivery for meals, to-go cocktails, and mobile wine pairings. There’s also more flexibility in price. Participating restaurants will offer multi-course dinner menus for $35 or $55 per person, and may also serve family-style packages for two ($60 to $100) or four ($130 to $210). Multi-course lunch and brunch menus will also be available for $22 per person. Optional drink pairings will be listed a la carte.

The promotion comes at a time of growing restrictions on indoor dining—DC just cut down to 25 percent capacity this week, while Montgomery, Prince George’s, and Anne Arundel counties have suspended indoor dining altogether. Depending on where participating restaurants are located—and where restrictions stand in late January—you may or may not find deals on indoor dining (a few businesses also plan to offer protected outdoor options). This year, Restaurant Week also falls near Inauguration Day, when more visitors may be in town (despite the Biden Inauguration Committee urging people to stay home and watch on TV).

Check out the website for participants, deals, hours, etc.

