More Restaurant Weeks to Look Forward to This Winter

RAMW’s Metropolitan Restaurant Week came to an official close on February 2 (although some restaurants have extended their special menus). Now, it’s the suburbs’ turn. Here are more promotions to look for now and in the coming weeks.

Now through Sunday, February 9

Over 90 bars and restaurants take part in Alexandria’s Restaurant Week (really ten days). Multi-course dinner menus go for $30, $40, and $50.

Our Picks: Spice Kraft; Thompson Italian; Royal Nepal; Hank’s Oyster Bar; Evening Star Cafe; Kiln.

Now through Sunday, February 9

Falls Church’s promotion—also ten days long—highlights 40 restaurants and bars. Deals vary by place, and not all are prix fixe menus.

Our Picks: Ellie Bird; Phở Gà Vàng; Nue; Roll Play; La Tingeria; Thompson Italian.

Thursday, February 20 to Sunday, March 2

Over 30 restaurants are offering set menus–available for dine-in or takeout–for $10, $20, and $35.

Our Picks: Moby Dick; Mussel Bar; Tacombi; Planta; Salt Line; Organic Butcher.

Monday, February 24 to Sunday, March 2

For eight days, a diverse mix of Fairfax restaurants will serve up menus and specials priced from $10 to $40.

Our Picks: El Pollo Rico; TeaDM; Ned’s New England Deck; Meokja Meokja.



Friday, March 7 to Sunday, March 16

For nine days in early March, Vienna restaurants, bars, quick-service spots, and cafés will offer prix fixe menus and discounted specials. While the 2025 participating restaurants haven’t been announced, last year’s roster included Bear Branch Tavern, Social Burger, and Chit Chaat Cafe.