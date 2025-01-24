24 Brunches to Try During DC’s Winter Restaurant Week

About Brunch Around DC All our brunch suggestions in one handy location. More from Brunch Around DC



Brunches offer some of the best deals during DC’s Restaurant Week (Monday, January 27 to Sunday, February 2). While many RW dinner menus command $65 pricetags, daytime offerings are a more affordable $25 to $35.

1320 19th St., NW; 4948 Fairmont Ave., Bethesda

This Levantine restaurant with locations in Dupont Circle and Bethesda is offering a $35 brunch buffet featuring mezze, sides, and dessert, plus a bottomless main course (choices include crab omelettes, short rib gyros, shakshuka, and more). The menu comes with one coffee, tea, or mimosa, but you can add bottomless cocktails for $12 more. The special is running now through February 9.

8298 Glass Alley., Fairfax

For $25 per person, this Mosaic District spot will serve a three-course menu with options like breakfast poutine and Caesar salad to start; “pancake burgers” and chicken and waffles for mains; and ricotta doughnuts and cheesecake cigars for dessert.

455 I St., NW

Stop by this Chinese-French fusion restaurant in Mount Vernon Triangle for a $35 brunch featuring pork xiao long bao and croque monsieur spring rolls to start; plates of Cantonese soft scrambled eggs over rice and duck-confit Benedict; and sweet endings like matcha crème brûlée and chocolate cheesecake. For an extra $20, help yourself to bottomless mimosas, as well as select beers and seltzers, for two hours.

514 Eighth St., SE

On Saturday, February 1 and Sunday, February 2, Capitol Hill Belgian restaurant Belga Café will offer a $25 brunch menu, which includes a drink (coffee, passionfruit lemonade, or a bloody Mary); entree; and baba au rhum dessert. Main courses include a “3 Piggies” quiche with ham, bacon, and prosciutto; a gruyere omelet with bacon fat hashbrowns; and a pumpkin waffle.

11820 Trade St., North Bethesda

At the North Bethesda location of this Italian American dining room, the $25 three-course menu starts with comforting, bready bites like lemon/ricotta donuts and four-cheese garlic bread. Then, move on to a salad and entreé. Choices include eggs Florentine on garlic bread, cauliflower-and-potato hash with eggs and Calabrian chilies, and bucatini with spicy ragu.

919 19th St., NW

At Casa Teresa, Minibar alum Ruben Garcia will serve a family-style brunch for $35 per person. The table will start off with pa amb tomàquet (tomato bread) and a cheese before choosing individual main dishes, like a tortilla de patatas or a grilled steak with fries. Then, dig into a round of shareable churros with chocolate sauce. Add a wine pairing for $20 more.

901 Fourth St., NW

This Mount Vernon Triangle restaurant—a joint effort between Caruso’s Grocery chef Matt Adler and the team behind Osteria Morini—is preparing a three-course brunch menu for $25 per person. You’ll start with “something light,” like avocado toast with pumpkin-seed gremolata; move on to “something hearty,” like a pomodoro breakfast sandwich or warm breakfast pasta salad; and end with “something sweet,” such as a house-made cornetto filled with blood orange or pistachio cream.

791 Wharf St., SW

Fabio Trabocchi’s upscale Spanish restaurant at The Wharf will offer a three-course brunch menu for $35. Start with crispy patatas bravas or truffled jamon croquetas; feast on huevos rotos with txistorra sausage or a Catalan-style, charcoal-roasted half chicken; and finish things off with a swirl of horchata and hot-cocoa soft serve.

555 Eighth St., NW

For $35, Penn Quarter’s Dirty Habit will offer a three course menu that starts with salad, then includes entrees like French toast with vanilla-custard filling or biscuits with chicken-andouille gravy. End with churros and an array of dipping sauces.

7393-D Lee Hwy., Falls Church; 1817 M St., NW

At this Egyptian and Mediterranean restaurant with locations in Dupont Circle and Falls Church, brunch goes for $35 per person. The three course prix-fixe menu is a simple one. Start with your choice of hummus, baba ghanoush, or spicy feta; then choose chicken, kofta, falafel or shakshouka as an entreé; and snack on Egyptian cookies for dessert. Also included: a glass of hibiscus iced tea.

3050 K St., NW

For a luxe option, check out Fiola Mare‘s $35 menu. Choose starters like avocado toast on croissant or an egg raviolo with sage; entreés like burrata French toast and Scottish steelhead trout; and such desserts as lemon-scented cake or cinnamon brioche with apple butter.

2001 18th St., NW

The Adams Morgan American restaurant kicks off its $35 brunch menu with a cocktail (an espresso martini, bloody Mary with a crab claw, or mimosa). After a B.L.T-inspired amuse bouche, you’ll choose from main courses like shrimp and grits accented with Pernod or a “hangover bowl” with eggs and hashbrowns. Dessert is an apple-pie/cinnamon roll with cream-cheese icing.

1734 N St., NW

Dupont Circle’s Mediterranean standby will offer a $35 brunch menu, featuring dressed-up classics like Greek yogurt with fresh pomegranate and mint; oak-roasted eggs with feta and dill; and a bittersweet-chocolate parfait with brownie crumbles.

8045 Leesburg Pike, Vienna

At pretty Persian restaurant Joon, which sits across from the Tysons mall, find a $35 menu with choices like toshkas (described as a quesadilla-like Armenian dish); lamb-and-potato hash; a breakfast parfait with pistachio granola and labneh; and tea with rosewater cookies.

5471 Wisconsin Ave., Chevy Chase

Enrique Limardo’s playful pan-Latin restaurant in Friendship Heights is serving a $35 three-course brunch. Offerings include guava cheesecake waffles; cachapa-style corn pancakes; avocado toast with Argentinian red shrimp; and Manguito soft serve with waffle bits.

1337 14th St., NW

New Logan Circle restaurant Mallard is offering lots of choices for its $35 two-course brunch. Start with a poached duck egg in hollandaise, then move on to a rich main course like Nashville hot chicken with foie gras and duck jus, or shrimp and grits.

1337 11th St., NW

Cozy American restaurant Nina May will put out a $35 family-style set menu. Brunch starts with roasted baby carrots and hash browns; next comes cornmeal blinis with smoked salmon and trout roe; then, dill-and-cheddar biscuits with fried eggs; and, finally, buckwheat crepes with duck confit. Restaurant Week specials will extend until February 9.

5534 Connecticut Ave., NW

The $35 three-course brunch at this Chevy Chase American restaurant will feature starters like barbecue lions mane mushrooms and oysters with tequila butter; mains like ricotta dumplings in brown-butter sauce and eggs Benedict with pepper jelly; and desserts like key lime pie and chocolate mousse with peanut butter fluff. Add 90 minutes of bottomless cocktails for $17. The menu will be available through February 9.

11960 Democracy Dr., Reston

This long-running seafood-focused restaurant at Reston Town Center will offer an eclectic three-course brunch menu for $35. Highlights include yellowfin-tuna crudo spoons; spicy salmon sushi rolls; shrimp with red curry; huevos rancheros; and caramel bread pudding.

1323 Fourth St., NE

New-York-City born French bistro Pastis will feature many of its greatest hits on its $35 three-course brunch menu. Classic options include steak tartare, lemon spaghetti with bottarga, and a citrus tart.

200 Massachusetts Ave., NW

This glam Italian restaurant near Union Station will serve a $35 three-course menu featuring dishes like sunchoke velouté with black truffle; parmesan crema with wild mushrooms; strozzapreti with veal-and-beef ragu; chicken parm; and a chocolate-fudge torta.

3000 K St., NW

If you want to eat whipped-labneh-and-fruit brûlée, pasta al limone, and churros during the same $35 brunch, River Club might be the only place in DC to do it. The pretty Georgetown restaurant will also offer Mediterranean-accented dishes like Lebanese eggs with ground lamb, and crispy potatoes with Serrano ham and a poached egg. The menu is available through February 9.

827 Slaters Ln., Alexandria

Brunch at this pizza-and-beer place in Alexandria runs $25 for three courses, with choices like cheese-and-herb risotto tots, huevos rancheros, and a brownie sundae.

1120 King St., Alexandria

Old Town’s seasonal American restaurant will offer a three-course brunch for $25. Options include cider doughnuts and avocado toast to start, plus mains like beer-battered blue catfish and a cornbread-based country ham benedict. Finish things off with a chocolate dessert featuring shortbread, Virginia peanuts, and house-made marmalade.