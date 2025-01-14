12 New DC-Area Restaurants to Try During Winter Restaurant Week

During Winter Restaurant Week—from Monday, January 27 to Sunday, February 2—over 200 restaurants will offer three-course brunch, lunch, and dinner menus ranging from $25 to $65. Want to check out a new spot? Here are a dozen to consider, all a year old or less.

1010 New Hampshire Ave., NW

Philadelphia-based James Beard winner Ellen Yin opened her West End small plates spot in September. The dining room, part of the AKA Hotel, will offer $35 lunch and $65 dinner menus, with dishes like chickpea panisse with squash tahina; a Little Gem salad with black-lime dressing; and duck-leg confit with smoked-date jus. Come for dinner to try the restaurant’s Paris-Brest for two—or wind things down at either meal with Fat Cat, a raw cow’s milk cheese.

333 G St., NW

Pepe Moncayo, the chef behind Penn Quarter restaurant Cranes, recently opened Spanish eatery Arrels in Judiciary Square’s Arlo Hotel. Its $35 lunch and $65 dinner menus will have options like mushroom espresso; squid-ink fideua; and Basque pumpkin cheesecake.

1520 14th St., NW

Bar Japonais—from the owners of Bar Chinois— fuses Japanese and French techniques and ingredients in Logan Circle. The restaurant’s $55 dinner offerings include spicy or salted edamame; teriyaki bavette steak; pork-belly okonomiyaki; and tofu katsu. Finish the meal with miso-and-caramel-accented chocolate mousse or ginger crème brûlée.

550 Morse St., NE

The culinary group behind DC institutions Clyde’s and Old Ebbitt Grill welcomed Cordelia Fishbar in October. The Union Market restaurant, which serves Spanish-inspired seafood and creative cocktails, is planning a $65 dinner menu. Start with appetizers like coal-roasted oysters with fermented-pork butter or smoked trout veloute before diving into mains from the charcoal oven, like bluefin tuna or Iberico pork. All meals come with a side dish of your choice, such as gigante beans or crispy potatoes, as well as a choice of six desserts.

901 Fourth St., NW

This buzzy coastal Italian spot from the Osteria Morini team and Caruso’s Grocery chef Matt Adler has been open for almost a year, and the Mount Vernon Triangle restaurant is planning three-course brunch ($25) and dinner ($40) menus. Weekend mornings, expect choices like truffle omelets, breakfast pasta salad, and house-baked cornettos. At dinner, there’s burrata with pistachios and mint, chittara alla vongole, a gelato sundae and more.

2404 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Downstairs from chef Danny Lledó’s tasting room Xiquet is his brand-new El Taller del Xiquet, which offers traditional Valencian food in a more casual setting. For the restaurant’s $65 dinner—which Lledó is serving all month long—there’s seafood salpicón in oyster cream sauce; Iberico paella; carrot cake with carrot sorbet; and assorted mignardises. Wine pairings are $35 more.

1337 14th St., NW

Former Vidalia chef Hamilton Johnson oversees the kitchen at upscale Southern restaurant Mallard, which took over the old Birch and Barley space in September. It’ll serve $35 two-course brunch and $55 three-course dinner menus. At night, choose a snack, small plate, and main course from the regular menu. Options include chicken-fried sweetbread and waffles; duck two ways shrimp n’ grits; apple pie crème brûlée; and more. Brunch brings hearty plates like cornmeal pancakes and Nashville hot chicken and waffles.

804 V St., NW

Shaw’s newly Michelin-starred, “vegetable forward” fine-dining restaurant will offer a $55 dinner special. Mod-Latin dishes include eggplant dip; a black bean and trumpet mushroom creation; and a dessert inspired by Peru’s Nazca Lines.

1813 Columbia Rd., NW

This Adams Morgan restaurant, which boasts creative mezze dishes and kebabs, will feature a $55 dinner menu inspired by the cuisines of Turkey, Greece, and Iran. Start with braised beef hummus or buttery Florida rock shrimp with crispy pita before moving onto mains like Persian half chicken with basmati rice, raisins, and dates, or Icelandic cod with fenugreek and tamarind. Desserts options stay on the not-too-sweet side, with a Mediterranean cheese plate and a dark-chocolate/tahini tart.

699 14th St., NW

Chef Danilo Galati has opened a DC location of his 15 year old New York trattoria. The menus for its $35 brunch and lunch and $55 dinner are identical: a three-course meal featuring potato-leek soup; ricotta agnolotti; salmon with zucchini and mint; and desserts like wine-poached pairs and flourless chocolate cake.

1323 Fourth St., NE

Another NYC-born restaurant that’s recently made its way to DC, Union Market bistro Pastis is planning to serve its French-inspired offerings on $35 brunch and lunch menus and $55 dinner menus, with optional wine or cocktail pairings. Choices include steak tartare; spaghetti limone; a half roast chicken with pommes pureé; and chocolate mousse.

3000 K St., NW

Housed in a vibrant, maximalist dining room in Georgetown is River Club, a seven-month-old Italian, Spanish, and Lebanese concept from the team behind Residents Café. The restaurant will offer $35 brunch and $65 dinner menus, featuring starters like whipped labne fruit brûlée and the restaurant’s signature chicken skewers. Expect Spanish-inspired mains like huevos rotos and paella Milanese, and sweet endings like goat-cheese bread pudding with Turkish figs. Come for brunch and get churros with Nutella for the table.