DC’s 2024 Michelin Star Restaurants Announced

The Michelin Guide awarded stars to two new DC-area restaurants on Monday night during an awards ceremony in New York. Plant-based Latin American restaurant Mita in Shaw and sushi destination Omakase @ Barracks Row were both awarded one star. Meanwhile, Oyster Oyster in Shaw, which already had a star, was bestowed a bonus “green star” for its sustainability efforts.

Fine-dining Capitol Hill destination Pineapple and Pearls was downgraded from two stars to one. Middle Eastern Maydan also lost its lone star. The DC region now has a total of 26 starred restaurant, including Virginia’s the Inn at Little Washington, which maintained the highest possible rating of three stars.

Two restaurants were added to Michelin’s Bib Gourmand list for more casual eateries: Amparo Fondita, the modern Mexican spot in Dupont Circle, and L’Ardente, the glam Italian dining room near Judiciary Square. China Chilcano, Honeymoon Chicken, Kaliwa, and Sfoglina were removed from the Bib Gourmand guide, which now totals 27 restaurants (full list below). There are an additional 63 “recommended” restaurants in the guide.

Local talent were also recognized: Chef Carlos Delgado of Peruvian tasting room Causa won the Michelin Young Chef Award. Tail Up Goat owner Jill Tyler received the Outstanding Service Award. Thi Nguyen of modern Vietnamese newcomer Moon Rabbit got the Exceptional Cocktails award, and William Simons of Levantine hit Albi won the Sommelier Award.

Here’s the full list:

Three Stars:

The Inn at Little Washington

Two Stars:

Jont

Minibar

One Star:

Albi

Bresca

Causa

The Dabney

El Cielo

Fiola

Gravitas

Imperfecto: the Chef’s Table

Kinship

Little Pearl

Masseria

Metier

Mita (NEW)

Omakase @ Barracks Row (NEW)

Oyster Oyster

Pineapple and Pearls

Rania

Reverie

Rooster & Owl

Rose’s Luxury

Sushi Nakazawa

Tail Up Goat

Xiquet

Bib Gourmand Restaurants:

Amparo Fondita (NEW)

Astoria

Cane

Daru

Dauphine’s

Elle

Hitching Post

Ivy City Smokehouse

Karma Modern Indian

L’Ardente (NEW)

La Tejana

Laos in Town

Lapis

Makan

Maketto

Menya Hosaki

Oyamel

Queen’s English

The Red Hen

Resident’s Cafe

Sababa

Stellina

Taqueria Habanero

Toki Underground

Unconventional Diner

Yellow

Zaytinya

Join the conversation!