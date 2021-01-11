News & Politics

DC Residents Age 65 and Over Can Sign Up for a Covid Vaccine Starting at Noon Today

The District's inoculations are moving into the next phase.

As of noon today, DC residents age 65 and over can go to vaccinate.dc.gov to sign up for a Covid-19 vaccination.

Vaccines will be free, and administered at one of the District’s vaccine centers. For more information on both the sign-up and vaccination process, click here.

Until today, DC was inoculating only its Phase 1a group, which includes healthcare workers, public-safety personnel, and residents of long-term-care facilities.

Other target dates for DC include: January 25, when inoculations are scheduled to open for some essential workers such as those who work in grocery stores and schools; and February 1, when DC residents with chronic medical conditions as well as other essential workers will become eligible.

 

