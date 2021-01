DC Residents Age 65 and Over Can Sign Up for a Covid Vaccine Starting at Noon Today

As of noon today, DC residents age 65 and over can go to vaccinate.dc.gov to sign up for a Covid-19 vaccination.

Vaccines will be free, and administered at one of the District’s vaccine centers. For more information on both the sign-up and vaccination process, click here.

Until today, DC was inoculating only its Phase 1a group, which includes healthcare workers, public-safety personnel, and residents of long-term-care facilities.

Other target dates for DC include: January 25, when inoculations are scheduled to open for some essential workers such as those who work in grocery stores and schools; and February 1, when DC residents with chronic medical conditions as well as other essential workers will become eligible.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms

Join the conversation!