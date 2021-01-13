13 Metro Stations Will Close for Inauguration

Thirteen Metrorail stations will close in advance of Joe Biden’s inauguration, WMATA announced Wednesday. From Friday through next Thursday, January 21, the following stations will close:
• Farragut North
• Judiciary Square
• Union Station
• Archives
• Arlington Cemetery
• Farragut West
• McPherson Square
• Federal Center SW
• Capitol South
• Smithsonian
• Federal Triangle
In addition, the following stations will close beginning on Saturday, January 16, through Thursday, January 21:
• Metro Center
• Gallery Place
Buses will continue to operate on a weekday schedule, except on Inauguration Day, when they’ll run on a Saturday schedule.