Democratic Lawmakers Want to Fine Politicians Who Refuse to Wear Masks

House Democrats have introduced a bill that would force lawmakers who refuse to wear a mask in the Capitol complex to pay a $1,000 fine. This comes after at least three Democratic lawmakers tested positive for Covid-19 after sheltering with Republicans they say refused to wear masks during the Capitol mob attack last week.

Congressional members Debbie Dingell and Anthony G. Brown introduced the bill on January 12, which would fine non-mask wearers for each day they do not comply with the mandate.

So far, Representatives Bonnie Watson Coleman, Pramila Jayapal, and Brad Schneider have announced they tested positive after the Capitol mob attack. Punchbowl News footage from last Wednesday shows Republican lawmakers like Scott Perry, Michael Cloud, Markwayne Mullin, and Andy Biggs turning down masks while sheltering in the Capitol complex.

2 new Republicans — including @mtgreenee — are being told by House floor staff that they have to put their masks on. as of now, they seem to be telling the floor staff that they will not put it on. Taylor Greene is leaving the floor with the other R, who were trying to ID — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 3, 2021

The issue of mask-wearing has been a point of contention prior to the attack on the Capitol, though, and with enforcements looming, it seems masks could become a new form of political billboard.

Earlier this month, Republican congresswoman and QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene refused to wear a mask at her swearing-in. But after reporter Jake Sherman tweeted that her refusal created a “screaming match” on the House floor, Taylor Greene responded with a picture of her wearing a “Trump won” mask.

Well I actually do have a mask. https://t.co/VnwOZlWUKO pic.twitter.com/rFZFhZRI0D — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 3, 2021

And Taylor Greene apparently wore a mask January 12 emblazoned with the Greek phrase “Molon Labe,” which has been adopted by Second Amendment supporters and QAnon followers.

The QAnon congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is currently on the House floor wearing a face mask reading, "molon labe," a right-wing meme meaning "come and take them." — Philip Bump (@pbump) January 13, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene wears a face mask that says “Molon Labe,” a Classical Greek phrase turned popular gun rights slogan. It’s also popular among QAnon believers. (It translates to “come and take [them].”) — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 13, 2021

Join the conversation!