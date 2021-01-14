5 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Channel Bourbon Street at home with a Mardi Gras box from the Louisiana-inspired Bayou Bakery (1515 North Courthouse Rd., Arlington); it’s available now until February 16. The $125 kit, available for pick-up and delivery, includes festive treats like a king cake and boozy hurricane mix, along with party games, beads, and masks.

Whether you’re commemorating Dry January or simply seeking a booze-free drink, Shaw cocktail den Columbia Room (124 Blagden Aly., NW) is hosting a month-long pop-up featuring drinks made with non-alcoholic “spirit” brand Spiritless. In addition to bottled cocktails for delivery and pick-up, the cocktail room is also creating kits so you can DIY alcohol-free drinks at home.

Chefs Erik Bruner-Yang and Armani Johnson are flipping burgers at ABC Pony (2 I St., SE) for a Five Guys-inspired pop-up from Thursday, January 14 to Saturday, January 16. The menu—available for pick-up only—features Nashville hot wings and patties topped with crab dip and Old Bay onions.

3 Star Brewing Company (6400 Chillum Pl., NW) is hosting charcuterie and dessert caterers Buttercream & Burrata on Friday, January 15 from 2 PM to 7 PM. Snag cheese boxes and cookie sandwiches, and then catch an outdoor screening of Mallrats at 5:30 PM. Tickets to the flick are free with the purchase of at least two drinks.

Ice Cream Jubilee (301 Water St., SE; 1407 T St., NW; 4238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington) is paying homage to ice cream-loving president-elect Joe Biden with special inauguration flavors, and they’ll be available as tasting flights on Saturday, January 16 and Sunday, January 17. (Tasting parties will continue to take place every weekend until January 24). Tickets are $22 for a sampling of mini scoops plus a pint for the road in flavors like “Cuppa Joe” coffee and “Rose’ Mimosa” sorbet.

