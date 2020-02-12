100 Very Best Restaurants: #71 – ABC Pony

What sounds like a daycare center is actually Erik Bruner-Yang’s new all-day cafe, offering a mix of Asian and Italian fusion dishes and dead-on cocktails in a room that nods affectionately to the ’80s and ’90s (check out that wall of VHS tapes). The menu is only 12 items long, but each makes an impression. Lumpia, crisp cylinders filled with burrata and meatballs, are mozzarella sticks gone wild. Mochi fried shrimp deliver another flavor high. Less flashy but subtly delicious is egg-drop soup, redolent of pecorino, and a white Bolognese fusilli with soppresatta.Inexpensive.

Join the conversation!