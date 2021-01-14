Watch the Baby Panda Play With a Giant Hockey Puck and Let It Heal Your Soul

It’s the epitome of the phrase “where there is darkness, there is light”: the Washington Capitals and the National Zoo have banded together to give us a furry salve to the hair-raising stress of January 2021. Washingtonian proudly presents: Baby panda Xiao Qi Ji playing with a massive hockey puck to celebrate the Caps season opener in Buffalo.

Giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji and @capitals? 🐼 Slapshot 🏒 straight to the heart. ❤️ Sending love to D.C. and our hometown team as they start their season tonight. Go Caps! #ALLCAPS #PandaStory pic.twitter.com/Ipg5GCtWfu — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 14, 2021

