Watch the Baby Panda Play With a Giant Hockey Puck and Let It Heal Your Soul

All Xiao Qi Ji needs to take the ice for the Caps are some tiny panda skates.

Written by
| Published on

It’s the epitome of the phrase “where there is darkness, there is light”: the Washington Capitals and the National Zoo have banded together to give us a furry salve to the hair-raising stress of January 2021. Washingtonian proudly presents: Baby panda Xiao Qi Ji playing with a massive hockey puck to celebrate the Caps season opener in Buffalo.

