A First Look at the Capitals’ and Wizards’ New Arena–in Virginia

The Capitals and Wizards are getting a new arena—in Alexandria. Monumental Sports, which owns the NBA and NHL teams, announced plans this morning to relocate the teams to a multipurpose entertainment district in Potomac Yard. The project still needs approval from Virginia lawmakers, and is scheduled to be completed by 2028.

The vision for the 70-acre campus goes beyond a new, 20,000-seat arena. It will house Monumental’s corporate headquarters, a Monumental Sports Network media studio, practice facilities for both teams, a 6,000-seat performing arts center, and an e-sports center. New residential units, retail, restaurants, conference spaces, and hotels are also planned.

The location is right next to the newly completed Potomac Yard Metro stop and overlooks Reagan National Airport’s south runway. It also borders Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus, which is expected to open its first academic building next year.