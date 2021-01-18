Testosterone is the primary sex hormone that defines a man. Therefore it plays a critical role in his life. When testosterone levels dip below what is normal, it is typical for an individual to notice a loss of muscle and bone mass, hair loss, weight gain, mood swings, and it can even drain one’s libido. It is estimated that more than 30% of males over the age of 45 have decreased levels of testosterone. The symptoms of low testosterone can come with undesired consequences, but also, it can be disheartening to get older and feel like you’re losing part of yourself. Testosterone booster supplements amplify your body’s production of testosterone, so low T never has to stand in the way of living your life.

Testosterone booster supplements work by introducing various minerals, amino acids, or extracts into the body that are recognized for increasing the production of testosterone. This is the key difference between a typical testosterone supplement and the far superior testosterone booster counterpart. While one works to introduce synthetic testosterone into the body (regular testosterone supplement), the other works with the body to make more testosterone (booster supplement). Typical testosterone supplements create an inexplicable excess of testosterone in the body. The brain registers this and, in response, slows its production of testosterone. This can greatly hinder the process of creating more testosterone. Testosterone booster supplements forego that risk and just work to make sure your body is as efficient as possible. With that information, we’re honored to introduce the products that made our final list. So let’s get started!

Our Top 5 Natural Testosterone Boosters:

TestoGen – Editor’s Choice Testo-Max – Best for Energy & Recovery Prime Male – Best for Focus TestoFuel – Best for Bulking Hunter Test – Best for Cognitive Health

How Did We Make the List?

When creating this guide we wanted to be sure the selected products were the best of the best based on these factors:

Effectiveness

Quality of Ingredients

Safeness

Price

Shipping Options

Ease of Use

There are many options for testosterone booster supplements on the market, but based on these criteria, we were able to narrow down the choices to our top 5.

Best Testosterone Booster Supplements: Top 5 Review

The following picks have been tried and tested to truly be a cut above the rest. Although some may rank higher on our list than others, these 5 testosterone booster supplements are of great quality, and buying any would be a wise purchase. Each brand has its own specialties and benefits. Read with ease knowing that we’ve done the hard work so you can find which testosterone booster supplement works best for you and your lifestyle.

1. TestoGen – Editor’s Choice

Highlights:

High-quality natural ingredients

No reported side effects

High concentration of testosterone boosting ingredients

Safe and easy

Free worldwide shipping

Benefits:

Anyone who’s looked into testosterone booster supplements before is no stranger to TestoGen, and for good reason. Each component of these supplements has been carefully portioned out to ensure your body gets the optimal effects from each ingredient. The main component of TestoGen, D-aspartic acid, an amino acid that releases hormones when it enters the body. In the brain, D-aspartic acid emits a hormone that encourages a higher production of testosterone. D-aspartic acid also promotes testosterone production in one’s gonads. With this double team effect, D-aspartic acid creates a system of relatively quick and efficient testosterone production. This is why regular usage of D-aspartic acid taken at proper doses can lead up to a whopping 40% increase in testosterone production in only a few weeks. Further, D-aspartic acid makes up over 80% of TesoGen’s Testosterone Triple Action supplement blend.

To further increase D-aspartic acid’s effectiveness, TestoGen pairs it with ingredients like magnesium, which also increase testosterone production, Korean red ginseng extract 4:1, which combats symptoms of low testosterone like ebbing libido and brain fog, and Bioperine® 95% piperine, an extract that is coveted for its ability to aid the bioavailability of other nutrients (it helps everything else absorb better). TestoGen is very transparent with what goes into their testosterone booster supplements because they are proud of their product and want to show off the quality and care that goes into making their supplements. Because everything they use is natural, taking TestoGen supplements is safe, and there have been no reported negative side effects caused by their product.

Ingredients:

D-Aspartic Acid

Magnesium

Vitamin D3

Nettle Leaf Extract 4:1

Korean Red Ginseng Extract 4:1

Fenugreek Extract 4:1

Vitamin K1

Vitamin B6

Zinc

Boron

Bioperine® 95% Piperine

On top of being an ingredient powerhouse, TestoGen has great options when it comes to purchasing. TestoGen provides a few options for bulk orders as all of our top 5 picks do.Finally, they also include free worldwide shipping, allowing people everywhere to safely and effectively get their pump on!

Learn more at TestoGen.com

2. Testo-Max – Best for Recovery & Energy

Highlights:

Powerful ingredients

Helps recover faster

Fast delivery

International Shipping

Benefits:

CrazyBulk’s Testo Max is identical to TestoGen’s ingredient blend save for its use of ginseng red powder. Red ginseng has been celebrated for its diverse uses, health benefits, and its high concentration of testosterone since the days of ancient Chinese medicine. Typically, ginseng roots are extremely pale. The red comes from a process of steaming the root with a combination of different herbs as a way of intensifying the ginseng’s medicinal properties. Red ginseng is also thought to inhibit stress, bolster immune systems, and even is believed to sharpen the mind.

With such a strong blend of ingredients, it’s no wonder Testo-Max is so good at aiding bodybuilders. Whether you have trouble seeing results or trouble just staying in the gym, Testo-Max has your back. Its mix of testosterone boosting elements ensure you get to put on mass, and the increase in energy helps you work out on your terms. No more leaving early due to muscle fatigue or tiredness. Testo-Max helps you work out longer and aids with recovery so you can get back to working out faster. This is also exceptionally great for runners and hikers.

Ingredients:

D-Aspartic Acid

Magnesium

Vitamin D3

Nettle Leaf Extract 4:1

Ginseng Red Powder

Fenugreek Extract 4:1

Vitamin K1

Vitamin B6

Zinc

Boron

Bioperine 95% Peperine

Testo-Max also ships worldwide and has fast shipping for those in the United States. This is great for guys who want to get started right away or men who may have been taking supplements, but ran out and need their dosage quickly.

Learn more at CrazyBulk.com

3. Prime Male – Best for Focus

Highlights:

Natural non-GMO ingredients

Biggest bulk ordering selection

Increases libido

Unique ingredients

Benefits:

Prime Male’s 100% Natural Testosterone Booster is unique for its strong usage of ashwagandha, a plant that is integral to the practice of the Indian healing process, Ayurveda. For thousands of years, this plant has been used for its abilities to combat stress, a quality that is great to have in a testosterone supplement. Stress typically indicates a higher presence of cortisol, the hormone that controls our self-preservation instincts, but also is thought to inhibit testosterone production.

While men of all ages can reap the benefits of Prime Male’s testosterone booster supplements, they primarily aim to increase testosterone for older men. As a man ages, he will naturally produce less testosterone over time, but the effects of this still carry the same weight at any age. It can sometimes be disheartening to lose that muscle and spunk as you grow so with products like this, you don’t have to lose that vitality. Taking this supplement won’t give a 60-year-old man the testosterone of a 20-year-old, but it will build on what he has, helping him feel younger and more full of energy than before.

Ingredients:

D-Aspartic Acid Calcium Chelate

Ashwagandha Extract 4:1

Nettle Root 10:1 Extract

Korean Red Ginseng 4:1 Extract

Magnesium

Luteolin

BioPerine®

Vitamin B6

Boron

Zinc

Vitamin K2

Vitamin D3

Prime Male provides free worldwide shipping from the US and the UK and provides different options for bulk orders for individuals who want to stock up on their supplements. They provide their users with a currency toggle and even allow for payments through Paypal.

Learn more at PrimeMale.com

4. TestoFuel – Best for Bulking

Highlights:

Formulated for gaining muscle mass

GMP Certified

Safe and Easy

Offers worldwide shipping from the US and UK

Benefits

For anyone looking to put on muscle mass quickly, TestoFuel is the way to go. At TestoFuel, their philosophy is to treat nutrition and supplements like a workout. If you hyper-focus on one thing, you may see results, but it’s nothing compared to rounding out the whole experience. What’s the point of constant cardio if you’re not gonna do strength training? What’s the point of ONLY boosting testosterone when you can be doing so much more! Because of this, TestoFuel’s Support Complex is power-packed with an array of ingredients devoted to increasing testosterone, encouraging muscle growth, promoting the circulation of growth hormones, increasing energy, and bolstering recovery. This thing is your one-stop-shop for all things muscles.

Ingredients:

D-Aspartic Acid

Magnesium

Asian Red Panax Ginseng

Fenugreek

Oyster Extract

Zinc

Vitamin K2

Vitamin D3

Their powerful supplement blend is unique for high and highly promoted use of vitamin D. While yes, vitamin D can be absorbed from the sun, the average person doesn’t absorb nearly enough on a given day. Vitamin D helps with the production of testosterone, but it also is a crucial part of getting and maintaining strong bones (more important than calcium). Stronger bones mean lower chances of getting injured on the off chance of a gym mishap.

Learn more at TestoFuel.com

5. Hunter Test – Best for Cognitive Health

Highlights:

Formulated with cognitive and neurological health in mind

Quality ingredients

Safe for women

Benefits

It’s no secret that low testosterone can lead to problems with mood and brain functions. Men who have low testosterone often report low energy levels, slower brain functions, and in some serious cases, depression. This is partially due to the role testosterone plays with serotonin, the hormone that regulates happiness, and it also has to do with the other effects of low testosterone in general. Individuals with low testosterone often feel down about their changing bodies or even experience low self-esteem. Hunter Test’s specific blend of natural ingredients work together to increase testosterone, of course, but also make good work at improving overall mood and mental health. This is reflected by many of Hunter Test’s loyal customers who swear by their product’s mood improving effects.

Ingredients:

D-Aspartic Acid

Asian Ginseng

Ashwagandha Extract

Magnesium

Idole-3-Carbinol

Zinc

Boron

Vitamin K2

Vitamin D3

Hunter Test uses a relatively large amount of both Asian ginseng and Ashwagandha extract, two ancient medicine heavy hitters. The duo creates a powerful but completely natural web of beneficial effects ranging from higher testosterone production to cortisol reduction to even immune support. This paired with the other Hunter Test’s other ingredients make for a supplement like no other that takes old-world practices seamlessly into the modern-day.

Learn more at HunterEvolve.com

What is Testosterone?

Testosterone is a naturally occurring androgen sex hormone that is produced by both males and females. Androgen hormones play a huge role in sexual development for males and as such are often dubbed “male hormones.” While yes, women need much less testosterone to function healthily compared to their male counterparts, both sexes need it to uphold good health. For women, healthy levels of testosterone range anywhere from 15 to 70 nanograms per deciliter of blood depending on age and other factors. Falling below this range can result in issues with mood, energy, strength, and can greatly impact one’s sex life. Women with higher levels of testosterone often find more success or quicker results when working out as it means putting on muscle mass faster and keeping belly fat off for longer.

For men, testosterone levels are usually fine as long as they surpass 300 nanograms per deciliter of blood. In some cases, men can have too much testosterone, but this information would need to be determined by a doctor case by case. Being that testosterone is needed and produced at much higher amounts for men, healthy levels of testosterone are considered key to maintaining optimal men’s health. At puberty, this anabolic steroid plays a primary role in the growth of reproductive organs and as a man ages, it continues to aid in maintaining muscle mass, bone density, and exceptional hair growth (this is why in many cases men often find it easier to put on muscle compared to most women and why men typically have bushier faces).

What are the signs of low Testosterone?

It is generally accepted that testosterone in men declines at a steady rate after 30, but low testosterone can affect a man’s life at any age. If you or someone you know is worried about having low testosterone, definitely seek medical help or look into doing an online testosterone test (they’re super easy and all you have to do is follow the instructions). However, if you’re unsure, these are a few things to look out for.

Decrease in Muscle or Bone Mass: When it comes to muscles, testosterone plays a few key roles. The presence of testosterone encourages tissue growth, protein synthesis, and its overall presence tells the body to increase the number of growth hormones produced. This means it helps the body make muscles, maintain bulk, and increase strength with regular exercise. Testosterone also works to increase your bone marrow’s productivity in producing red blood cells and improves the density of your bones. This muscle and bone aid works hand in hand complementing each other well. For an individual with healthy levels of testosterone, this is good as it means they can keep up with an active lifestyle with relative ease. For individuals with low testosterone, this might make upkeeping physical health extra challenging. The low testosterone will make it hard enough in the first place to put on muscle mass, and the lower density bones could be cause for lower intensity workouts since individuals with low testosterone are more prone to bone fractures and breaks.

When it comes to muscles, testosterone plays a few key roles. The presence of testosterone encourages tissue growth, protein synthesis, and its overall presence tells the body to increase the number of growth hormones produced. This means it helps the body make muscles, maintain bulk, and increase strength with regular exercise. Testosterone also works to increase your bone marrow's productivity in producing red blood cells and improves the density of your bones. This muscle and bone aid works hand in hand complementing each other well. For an individual with healthy levels of testosterone, this is good as it means they can keep up with an active lifestyle with relative ease. For individuals with low testosterone, this might make upkeeping physical health extra challenging. The low testosterone will make it hard enough in the first place to put on muscle mass, and the lower density bones could be cause for lower intensity workouts since individuals with low testosterone are more prone to bone fractures and breaks. Sleeping Issues: Sleeping issues caused by low testosterone create a vicious cycle. At night when a man sleeps, a majority of one's testosterone is produced in a body. It's a bit like a system where during wake hours, the testosterone is used up and at night it is made again and put back. Low testosterone can cause issues with sleep.

Sleeping issues caused by low testosterone create a vicious cycle. At night when a man sleeps, a majority of one’s testosterone is produced in a body. It’s a bit like a system where during wake hours, the testosterone is used up and at night it is made again and put back. Low testosterone can cause issues with sleep. Above Average Hair Loss: Testosterone promotes hair growth. It’s the reason why most men have noticeably more body hair than most women. This being said, a distinct lack of testosterone can therefore result in a lack of new hair growth which leads to thinning over time. While a certain amount of thinning is normal especially with age, drastic and abnormal levels of hair loss should be looked in to especially if it deviates from one’s family history.

Testosterone promotes hair growth. It’s the reason why most men have noticeably more body hair than most women. This being said, a distinct lack of testosterone can therefore result in a lack of new hair growth which leads to thinning over time. While a certain amount of thinning is normal especially with age, drastic and abnormal levels of hair loss should be looked in to especially if it deviates from one’s family history. Excessive Fatigue and Brain Fog: Although testosterone is typically prized and celebrated for its effects on one’s brawn, testosterone plays a key role in the sharpness of one’s brain too. From special awareness to memory, it’s no secret that testosterone can have huge effects on a man’s cognitive health. Some studies have shown that this is possibly due to testosterone’s way of regulating the body’s levels of cortisol: a hormone associated with panic and stress. If you’ve ever tried to make a quick decision while under immense stress, you know how difficult it can be to come up with an actual good idea. Although a higher level of overall cortisol may not result in constant impending stress, enough of it can be sufficient in clouding one’s judgment and slowing one’s thoughts.

Although testosterone is typically prized and celebrated for its effects on one’s brawn, testosterone plays a key role in the sharpness of one’s brain too. From special awareness to memory, it’s no secret that testosterone can have huge effects on a man’s cognitive health. Some studies have shown that this is possibly due to testosterone’s way of regulating the body’s levels of cortisol: a hormone associated with panic and stress. If you’ve ever tried to make a quick decision while under immense stress, you know how difficult it can be to come up with an actual good idea. Although a higher level of overall cortisol may not result in constant impending stress, enough of it can be sufficient in clouding one’s judgment and slowing one’s thoughts. Changes in Mood: For women, menopause is a time in their life when they see a significant decrease in their primary sex hormone, estrogen. This change typically happens during one’s 40s-50s and is a naturally occurring process that is heavily associated with mood swings. Much like menopause, men can experience “andropause,” a syndrome most common in older men though it can appear at any age. When there are insufficient levels of testosterone in the body, the testosterone receptors in the brain are left without any way of activating, leading to changes in mood similar to that seen in women going through menopause.

For women, menopause is a time in their life when they see a significant decrease in their primary sex hormone, estrogen. This change typically happens during one’s 40s-50s and is a naturally occurring process that is heavily associated with mood swings. Much like menopause, men can experience “andropause,” a syndrome most common in older men though it can appear at any age. When there are insufficient levels of testosterone in the body, the testosterone receptors in the brain are left without any way of activating, leading to changes in mood similar to that seen in women going through menopause. Pesky Body Fat: Testosterone has a positive effect on a man’s metabolism so without enough of it, a man might have trouble keeping off those extra pounds. On top of this, excess body fat will impede overall testosterone production. Fat cells (especially those around the belly area) have high concentrations of aromatase: an enzyme that primarily works to transform testosterone into estrogen. While a man needs estrogen to function healthily, excessive levels of estrogen are tied to gynecomastia in adult males, a condition colloquially known as “man boobs.” Similar to the sleeping issues, this can create a hugely vicious cycle where low testosterone can lead to higher body fat and higher body fat can lead to lower testosterone.

What are the benefits of Testosterone Booster Supplements?

The obvious benefit of a testosterone booster supplement is the rise in testosterone, but what does that do? As noted above, symptoms and ailments caused by low testosterone cover a whole spectrum of problems and issues. Similarly, testosterone booster supplements can help alleviate or fix a diverse range of problems. As the name implies, these hard-working supplements boost one’s natural testosterone production rather than just adding it into the body. This leads to increased levels of testosterone, basically helping with any of the aforementioned ailments: decreased sex drive, low sperm count, hair loss, pesky body fat, etc.

Testosterone booster supplements are most associated with and used by individuals in the bodybuilding and fitness communities for their prized enhancements when it comes to putting on muscle mass and bone density.

Are Testosterone Booster Supplements safe?

The Testosterone Booster products listed in this article are made from all natural products. There are no additives, or synthetic byproducts. Despite this, you must always follow the manufacturers listed dosage. We recommend always speaking with your medical professional before introducing a new substance to your dietary plan.

Conclusion

Testosterone booster supplements are a great addition to any man’s (or in some cases, woman’s) daily routine. While the effects may best be experienced by athletes and older men, the benefits of increased testosterone are plentiful, and many individuals can benefit from producing the hormone more efficiently. While each supplement brand had its strengths, all of the products listed above are effective and most importantly safe. So, if you need a boost for the baseball game right around the corner or you just wanna spice things up for that big anniversary, consider investing in a good testosterone boosting supplement. It just might help you hit home base.