For many people, life can feel chaotic. It’s not uncommon to have periods of our lives where we may feel lost or have a sense of uncertainty. As an adult, we have so many different responsibilities that we are expected to juggle and maintain like our careers, friendships, love life, family, and more. If you’re unclear of what should be a priority and are looking for answers then tarot card reading is an obvious choice.

Tarot card reading is a spiritual practice that millions have turned to in times of need. It can offer you the truth about your life that you’ve been searching for and give you guidance for the future. With greater clarity, comes answers that may have been hiding your whole life from you. By turning over a few cards, you’ll understand yourself on a more fundamental level and gain a deeper insight into who you are. This increased awareness translates into you making better decisions and improving your overall quality of life. There are a multitude of online tarot card reading sites. Which one should you use? And why? Fortunately, these answers have been conveniently listed below by our team of experts. Join us, as we share our analysis and reveal the services which made the final cut.

PsychicOz: Established in 1989, these expert psychics offer highly detailed readings on your past, present, and future. Explore the secret truth of your life with your first 3 minutes completely free. MysticSense: For a high-quality experience on a budget then look no further. Experienced psychics offering 5 minutes completely free, during your first session. AskNow: Designed by professional psychics who specialize in love, dating, careers or other aspects of your life. They’re available at any time, day or night, via phone or online chat. AskNow is currently offering deeply discounted introductory packages for new customers.

How We Made Our List

Although there are an abundance of services to choose from online, not all provide equal value. Some are very expensive, have a small track record, or even use unqualified advisors. For you to get the most from your dollar and avoid any disappointment, our team has sat down and reviewed the following criteria:

Screening Process

Qualifications

Reputation

Experience

Price

Based on these factors we were able to identify the 3 best brands. Researching all this information can be a daunting task. And that’s exactly why we have done the hard work for you. Without further ado, let’s review the services.

1. PsychicOz – Editor’s Choice

Starting with one of the oldest and most reliable sites is PsychicOz which has been operating since 1989. Over the last decade, they’ve built an incredible reputation as a trustworthy source for tarot readings. They hire only the most experienced and professional psychics in order to provide their customers with the best experience possible. PsychicOz has advisors in multiple time zones so that no matter where you are in the world and no matter what time it is there’s somebody there who can help you. Appointments can be set for any time that’s convenient for you.

The website is designed to be navigated with ease as each section is clearly labeled to get you where you need to go with minimal search time. Every advisor and reader is listed on the site with a public profile containing reviews, their specializations, their prices, and their experience. With this information, you’ll have everything you need to find the person that’s the right fit for you.

You should consider taking extra notice of the reviews left by past customers. These reviews often leave specific examples relating to a reader’s specialization. Knowing the specialization, you’re looking for is another fundamental part of the process. Many also give detailed accounts of their experiences and it will help provide a clearer picture of whether they can match your needs or not.

Once you’ve decided on who you want for a reading, you then choose how you receive the reading. Both a phone call and an online chat are offered as hassle-free options. At PsychicOz, your comfort is the priority because without the comfort you cannot feel relaxed enough to be open. Customer satisfaction and truly helping someone on their journey through life are PsychicOz’s top priorities.

PsychicOz offers an introductory package listed at $15 for 15 minutes with an advisor, along with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. This allows you the chance to try their services with zero risks. If you aren’t happy they’ll credit you to try another advisor who is better suited for you.

Highlights:

One of the few websites that can offer online tarot reading through online chat. It’s especially suited to those looking for answers while maintaining their anonymity.

PsychicOz has one of the largest and most experienced groups of readers on the internet. Some of them even have decades of experience in helping people find the answers they seek.

PsychicOz features ‘Rising Stars’ and ‘Staff Picks’ so you can find the most preferred and recommended advisors.

Each advisor has gone through a rigorous vetting process to ensure they are qualified to provide personal services. All conversations on the platform are discreet and confidential.

2. MysticSense – Most Affordable

Another highly regarded service that has scored noteworthy reviews is MysticSense. A direct competitor of AskNow, this company offers a vast range of services including astrology, tarot, spiritual, and love readings. Their services are available 24 hours a day seven days a week, even on holidays. MysticSense is always ready and willing to offer you the guidance and answers you seek.

MysticSense is considered one of the best online psychic services for guidance when it comes to big life decisions. Sometimes it can be difficult to know what decision to make when there are big consequences. It could be taking a relationship to the next level by moving in together or getting married. It might be facing the challenge of staying in a job you’ve had for years versus switching careers. In a fog of uncertainty, grappling with these decisions can be strenuous. This is why Mystic puts such a heavy focus on detailed life guidance. Getting a reading with Mystic can open up your mind to a whole new level of understanding. That understanding can then reveal the path to happiness that has been eluding you thus far.

MysticSense also offers the first 5 minutes for free. Simply sign up and provide some details in order to start a conversation with an advisor. They offer a variety of different tarot card readers with different specialties and expertise. Click on their profiles to see reviews of previous customers and learn more about them. Learn their rates, experience, and specializations so that you find the advisor that’s best for you.

Mystic stands behind its services and offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee. So if something goes wrong or you’re unsatisfied with their service then you only need to contact customer support in order to receive a full refund.

Highlights:

Readings are offered at a rate as low as $1/minute. Ideal for those looking for answers on a budget.

They have a powerful filtering tool that allows you to sort through readers quickly and efficiently to shortlist the ones that meet your needs.

The service can be used on your Android and iOS device, which means you can get answers to burning questions while on the move.

Any information you provide is highly secured and protected so that it remains private.

3. AskNow – Most Experienced

Our second website is another veteran of the internet AskNow. AskNow has been providing psychic services and online tarot readings for almost 30 years. They have built a dedicated and loyal client base by offering a range of astrology, tarot, and other services.

AskNow is easy and simple to navigate through the vast range of reader profiles. After you’ve logged in, you can reach any advisor that suits your needs. Simply click on their profiles to find their rates, experience, ratings in order to find the one that suits your needs.You also have the option to select from a variety of tarot card decks in order to find the answers you seek. These readings offer the insight and clarity needed to make future decisions with perfect confidence.

If you use AskNow then your information will be kept confidential at all times. You can receive all the answers you want while keeping your identity private. Readings are offered through several options from online chat, email, phone, and video call. Every advisor profile has a chat now button that turns green when they’re available to jump into a session immediately.

Highlights:

For more budget-friendly options, they offer very affordable rates with some going as low as $1 a minute.

Receive your reading in the way that best suits you with a phone call, online chat, or video call.

AskNow only hosts the best and most experienced readers to ensure the highest quality experience.

They offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee. If something has gone wrong then you can receive a full refund in no time at all.

What is Tarot Card Reading?

Some people operate under the belief that tarot cards can perfectly predict the future. This is false. A tarot card reading is based around the decisions of the present. It offers insight into the hidden knowledge that a person already possesses but is currently unaware of. They can offer guidance on a particular matter that is bothering someone and help you see the person that you truly are. With deeper awareness comes the deeper wisdom to act in any situation and answer any issue.

An experienced reader can help show you the steps to the life you desire. By offering knowledge to help you navigate through life in the most successful way possible. You’ll receive the tools to radically change your life for the better.

Tarot cards are often considered mirrors to the soul. They operate on intuition to help you understand and picture the life you want for yourself. This understanding and knowledge are there to empower you to take the steps necessary to reach your desires.

While reading can not perfectly predict the exact method you gain a promotion or the person you’ll fall in love with. It can however tell you which actions will lead in that direction and which actions will lead you away.

Understanding a Tarot Card Deck

A regular tarot card deck consists of 78 cards. Every card has its own unique imagery, symbolism and tale. 22 of the cards are what’s known as Major Arcana cards. These cards are designed to give you spiritual insights. The remaining 56 cards are called Minor Arcana cards which represent and symbolize the struggles of daily life. In the Minor Arcana cards, there are 16 dedicated to the various personalities of a person.

Many tarot card readers will have tried different decks before finding the one that works best for them. The ideal deck is one that speaks to the reader so that the subtle messages it conveys can be understood. A tarot card deck is more than just pretty pictures or symbols. It is a reflection of the subconscious. Full understanding of a deck is of the utmost importance to a reader and so they might spend years searching for the right one.

To give you an example of some of the more popular decks, listed below are some famous examples that are still in use today.

Rider-Waite Tarot Deck

The Wild Unknown Tarot Deck

Modern Witch Tarot Deck

Mystic Mondays Tarot Deck

Ethereal Visions Illuminated Tarot Deck

Forest of Enchantment Tarot Deck

Santa Muerte Tarot

Everyday Witch Tarot

The Fountain Tarot Card Deck

Golden Tarot of Marseille

Explaining Love Tarot

An ever-popular subject when it comes to Tarot reading. Many people seek out reading in the name of love. Questions such as whether that person will ever find love or should they leave their current partner or reconcile with a former partner are common. Several of the more prominent tarot card reader sites will host readers that specialize in love readings. These advisors are adept at offering guidance on improving your love life.

There are two common formats for a love reading. A three-card spread or a six-card spread. The cards then show you what you’ve been searching for in a partner and offer a path forward to attaining a happier result.

Preparation For a Tarot Card Reading

Before attempting an online tarot reading you should first consider the subject you’re having an issue with. Then focus on asking open-ended questions to the reader instead of close-ended ones. Close-ended questions are those that can be definitively answered with a yes or no answer and often lead to the reading hitting a dead end. An example of a close-ended question is something like “will I get that promotion at work?” While an example of an open-ended question is “how do I find fulfillment in my career?”

Be open to the reader so that they have a better chance of assessing your cards. By being open you give the reader and the cards the opportunity to show you your ideal path forward to prosperity.

Don’t rely on someone else’s questions. Create your own as the cards will be there to tell your story. Take ownership of what the cards say and ask questions about yourself. Do this and you will gain a greater insight into your subconscious.

Another important point to remember is to not try and rush your reading to save money. A more in-depth reading will help you reach your subconscious the best. However, there’s nothing wrong with ending a session if you feel uncomfortable or you find the answers to be unhelpful.

Online Reading vs In-Person

When it comes to in-person reading there can be several downsides. The biggest problem is that it might be difficult to find a tarot card reader in your area. Next, you have to factor in travel time to their place of business in order to make your appointment. Often such businesses also operate during business hours which makes it nearly impossible for working people to find the time to get a reading. Many online sites provide a range of communication options to facilitate a reading. A more socially anxious person for instance could receive a reading through online chat or email. Whereas a more extroverted person might choose a video call for their tarot card reading. No matter what the options are there to serve your needs best. Online reading sites also often operate 24/7 which ensures that the reading will happen on your schedule instead of someone else’s. There are other perks to online reading which are also worth mentioning such as the free trials, refunds, and the extensive backgrounds of the readers. These are not things you will find in an in-person reading business.

Many online tarot card reading sites will also offer additional services that could be of interest to you. Some common ones are listed below:

Dream interpretation

Relationship advice

Divination

Energy healing

Love compatibility

Horoscopes

Astrology

Angel cards

How Can a Tarot Card Reading Help Me?

You can begin by asking yourself this question: What’s the current situation in my life? Well, online tarot reading helps you with personal advice and growth. You’re able to get in touch with your inner self, meaning, you can know the direction your life is headed.

From a tarot card reading, you can acquire inner wisdom and guidance, through clarity, about your past, present, and future. This means you can make timely decisions, based on the online tarot reading, about issues that require your immediate attention. A tarot card reading is there to help address the answers to your life questions.

The Expert Difference

Expert tarot readers will always offer you a superior experience. They will be able to sense your energy and truly connect with you. A trained reader can boldly analyze the cards and provide answers to some of your most pressing questions.

On the other hand, an unskilled reader is more likely to give vague and inconsistent card readings. Most that fall into this group are less confident and could have a harder time interpreting the cards.

The accuracy of a reading is largely determined by the strength of the connection between the reader and yourself. Failure to make a connection usually results in unhelpful answers. For a strong connection, it’s not important whether you meet in person or through online chat.

To ensure a strong connection, you should check the reader’s profile first. Read through their experience, specialization, and customer reviews carefully. After you find the profile of a reader you think best suits you and try a free trial session with them to see if you do share a connection.

Free Tarot Card Readings: Can They be Trusted?

There is an important distinction to be made between a free tarot card reading site and one that merely offers a free trial. Websites that offer free trials are designed to build trust with new customers and give them a glimpse of what can be provided for them.

On the other hand, free reading services lack the human element that is vital for a tarot card reading to be truly effective. Instead of trained professionals, these services use data processed by bots that give out common answers that could apply to anyone. No matter what you ask or input, you will always receive a standard automated response.

If you’re looking to simply test out what a tarot reading might look like then such free services could be useful. However, they lack the true essence of what makes tarot card reading work which is the human card reader.

For those looking for guidance or answers to the deep burning questions of their life then you should always choose a service that has a real person on the other end of it.

What Should I Be Thinking About During a Tarot Card Reading?

In order for it to work, a tarot card reader is required to connect with you deeply, you need to have a relaxed mind, free from other thoughts. One thing to keep in mind and that you should focus on is the questions you’re going to ask, and have your mind ready to receive the reader’s answers.

It’s also important to remember that a reader needs a good understanding of your concerns so they can best address them. This is why it is always recommended by experts that you ask clear questions. By that same token, you want to have your questions prepared beforehand so you don’t miss asking something due to overthinking or nervousness.

Final Thoughts

In essence, tarot card reading is about exploration. First, you explore different decks and tarot card readers until you find the one that you can connect with. You feel them speak to you on a deeper level. With that connection established, you then dive into your own life and subconscious in a glorious exploration of the self. This journey will teach you things you didn’t know about yourself but once taught feel fundamentally true. They’re insights that can give you clarity of purpose. Suddenly, you’re able to see the path forward to success and happiness. You know the actions you need to take. Clarity of purpose also brings with it confidence and security. So not only are you armed with the knowledge to improve your life but you also have the ability to take those steps.

Finding the best tarot card reading site for you might take some experimentation. You may have been grappling with an issue or a problem for some time and so rushing for answers is a natural reaction. But you should take this journey of the self with patience because forging a connection and deeper understanding of who you are works on its own schedule. Recognize this fact and be open to what is shown to you.