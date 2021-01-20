Here Are Some of the Celebrities in DC for Biden’s Inauguration

DC sees its fair share of celebrities (never forget the time Kourtney Kardashian visited the Hill wearing a crop top), but not so many that we’re above losing our cool whenever they show up. If we’ve learned anything from the Harry Styles-goes-to-Barry’s moment, it’s that we get really excited to see someone who’s not famous for like, working on the federal budget.

After the disappointing celeb presence at Donald Trump’s inauguration four years ago, which included the likes of Scott Baio and Duck Dynasty‘s Willie Robertson, Joe Biden’s inauguration is proving to be much more celeb-friendly. Because of the pandemic, many of the performances will be streamed virtually, but some famous people have still been spotted here in the District:

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Teigen posted Instagram photos of the couple posing with members of the National Guard. She also posted another photo of herself standing on the National Mall.

Teigen has also been posting videos this morning on her Twitter, which seemingly indicate she’s staying somewhere on K Street.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Another famous couple has been spotted roaming in the District. Lopez will sing the National Anthem at the inauguration with Lady Gaga, and posted a photo of herself on the steps of the Capitol.

Meanwhile, her fiancé, Rodriguez, documented his stroll through Georgetown on his Instagram stories. A-Rod walked through the Georgetown campus and, like any good Wife Guy, stopped by Sephora to stan J.Lo’s makeup line.

Lady Gaga

Gaga will perform the National Anthem alongside J.Lo, and posted a photo of herself in the Capitol wearing an excellent outfit. (Twitter is already wondering if she and Biden will perform “Shallow” from A Star Is Born. Fingers crossed.)

Garth Brooks

The country singer will perform at Biden’s inauguration and was spotted posing with members of the National Guard.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

The couple was spotted walking outside in DC last night. Perry will participate in tonight’s primetime inauguration special, and also tweeted a picture of some very patriotic and very bedazzled microphones.

