Yes, There’s Already a Bobblehead of Bernie Sanders Social Distancing in His Mittens

Because the internet moves at the speed of light in 2021 and nothing completely makes sense anymore, there is already a bobblehead of today’s viral Bernie Sanders content available for pre-order. You’ve probably seen the memes: Sanders sitting at the inauguration in his puffy snow jacket, mittens affixed to his crossed paws as he sits by himself, daring anyone to come and bother him.

And courtesy of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum (a real thing!), now you can have a $25 tiny version of this moment in American history, all to yourself. You can boop Sanders’ little white head and watch it shake back and forth, as if you just suggested a conversation about the merits of trickle-down economics. The only downside: You have to wait until May to get the bobblehead, at which point this moment will likely long be overshadowed by a bevy of other memes.

