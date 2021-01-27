Rejoice! There Is Going to Be a Free Livestream of the Giant Panda Cub Today.

If you’re looking to decompress after the first Wednesday in 2021 that likely won’t hold historic implications, may we suggest tuning into the giant panda cub feed this afternoon?

Our five-month-old panda prince Xiao Qi Ji will be going live from the National Zoo today. The free livestream will last 15 minutes, and will be a combination of IRL footage and pre-recorded segments where the panda crew takes viewers behind the scenes.

What will the furry local celeb be up to on-screen? Well, DC’s favorite chonky boi has lots of favorite pastimes, including munching on sweet potatoes and bamboo, playing with his red ball, and chilling with his mom Mei Xiang. And after his livestream today, perhaps we can add “being a panda influencer” to that list.

Xiao Qi Ji’s free livestream will run from 1 to 1:15 PM. And if you can’t get enough, you can always tune into the zoo’s Giant Panda Cam.

