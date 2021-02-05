There’s an Online Sample Sale This Saturday Featuring Your Favorite DC-Area Brands

The District Warehouse Sale will once again be virtual this season. The shopping event, which features sample and sale items from a variety of DC designers and brands, is held twice a year and normally takes place in-person. (In 2019, the event was held at the Sun Room in Eckington.) Back in July, the sale went virtual for the first time, and with Covid still raging, the winter event will also be kept online.

On Saturday, February 6, at 10 AM, more than 20 different local designers, artists, and shops will be offering a variety of items at discounted prices. For shoppers to participate, they must register for District Warehouse Sale’s evite. Everyone who signs up will then receive an email tomorrow morning filled with vendor links and sale details for each brand.

Here’s a list of every artist, designer, and shop participating:

Salt & Sundry

Little Leaf

Shelter

Ivy Wild

Underbares

Kicheko Goods

Kristin Gaudio Endsley

M Dot Ross

Onīrik

Grey Moggie Press

Handmade Habitat

Nourish & Refine

Marcella Kriebel Art + Illustration

Carolyn Misterek Fine Art

Mimi Miller Womenswear

Virginia Dare Dress Co.

Bellajenna

Aperture Coffee Roasters

The Print Shop by Laura Metzler Photography

Three Littles

