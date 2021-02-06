6 Ways to Celebrate Galentine’s Day With Your Besties This Year

Galentine’s Day falls on Saturday this year, which, if we were in a normal world, might mean your calendar could already be booked with plans to celebrate with your BFFs. Think a big, bottomless brunch at a festive indoor spot (who remembers La Boom?), or a dinner party with plenty of heart-shaped decor. Due to Covid, of course, this can’t happen. Yet, just because we’re dealing with life during a pandemic, it doesn’t mean you have to totally skip out on gal-pal day. After all, during a year where we have been so socially isolated, it’s important to keep up with your nearest and dearest—even if that means virtually. So, for those wanting to connect with friends on February 13, we’ve come up with a few Leslie Knope-approved ways to celebrate Galentine’s Day in 2021.

Host a Game Night — Virtually

From trivia to bingo to card games, there are plenty of ways to host a non-boring game night online for Galentine’s day. While Zoom can feel repetitive now, downloading a few games to play while you all get together should liven up the mood. Don’t want to do a Zoom call? Try downloading Houseparty, which has games, such as Quick Draw and Heads Up!, already built into the app.

Throw a Virtual Spa Night

Or, jazz up your Zoom girls’ night by making it spa-themed. Suggest everyone either purchase a new beauty indulgence or open up their bathroom cupboard, then spend the call catching up while also pampering yourself.

Book an Outdoor Brunch

Up for an outdoor brunch in February? You can still catch up with friends over mimosas and a stack of pancakes. Your party just has to bundle up and be on the smaller side to keep with Covid guidelines. A number of good restaurants in the Washington area, including Le Diplomate, Iron Gate, and Convivial, offer superb outdoor seating.

Host an At-Home Karaoke Night

Do you actually live with some of your gal pals? While quarantining may have driven you all a bit crazy, and the thought of Galentine’s Day is far from your mind, at-home karaoke, as silly as it sounds, is a fun way to get the band back together, so to speak. You can spend the evening belting out some favorite tunes, and pretend you’re back at Solly’s Kostume Karaoke night or at Muzettes. #TBT! Amazon has Bluetooth karaoke microphones that can delivered to your doorstep.

Surprise Your Besties with a Galentine’s Day Gift Box

If you can’t get together in person, maybe you’d like to send a gift box filled with goodies? Local company Marigold & Grey offers a variety of curated boxes. Or, create your own gift box with local products: Kendra Scott has a bunch of heart-shaped earrings at its Georgetown shop, Alexandria boutique Red Barn Mercantile has more than 60 different Valentine’s or Galentine’s-themed products, and Willow has a few Galentine’s-themed cards.

Bundle Up and Picnic

Another option for those who want to get together in person is planning a Galentine’s Day picnic. All you need is a blanket, your mask, heavy-duty winter apparel, and, of course, food. You could even splurge and pick up a local gift basket filled with meats and cheeses if you don’t want to build your own charcuterie board. Park View’s new wine garden, St. Vincent Wine, has two gift basket options available that also include a few bottles of vino. Picnic supplies in hand, we suggest heading to Rock Creek or Meridian Hill parks.

