AOC Wants You to Give Up Meat With Her for Lent

The congresswoman is going vegetarian in honor of Jamie Raskin's late son, Tommy.

Photograph by Evy Mages

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants you to become a vegetarian with her. Well, just for 40 days.

Last night, the New York congresswoman tweeted that she would be giving  up meat for Lent in honor of Congressman Jamie Raskin’s late son, Tommy Raskin. Tommy, a Harvard Law student, vegan, and passionate animal rights advocate, died by suicide December 31.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that when she told Raskin she would be giving up meat in honor of his son, he requested that she ask other folks to join her—”the way Tommy would.”

Participants are welcome to go meatless however they please, tweeted Ocasio-Cortez, meaning they can go veggie for the full 40 days or just sporadically. She also asked followers to tweet their favorite vegetarian recipes in the replies (your reporter can confirm there are some very tasty-looking suggestions in there).

Ocasio-Cortez also requested that folks give in honor of Tommy, if they’re able to do so. The Raskin family has established the Tommy Raskin Memorial Fund for People and Animals, and folks have already been doing good deeds in Tommy’s name.

