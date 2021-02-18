AOC Wants You to Give Up Meat With Her for Lent

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants you to become a vegetarian with her. Well, just for 40 days.

Last night, the New York congresswoman tweeted that she would be giving up meat for Lent in honor of Congressman Jamie Raskin’s late son, Tommy Raskin. Tommy, a Harvard Law student, vegan, and passionate animal rights advocate, died by suicide December 31.

Ok everyone, I need help! A few weeks ago I told @RepRaskin that this year I wanted to adopt a vegetarian diet for Lent in memory of his son Tommy. Jamie said, “Well you’d have to do it the way Tommy would, which means bring people along with you!” ☺️ So, I have 3 requests: — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 18, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that when she told Raskin she would be giving up meat in honor of his son, he requested that she ask other folks to join her—”the way Tommy would.”

Participants are welcome to go meatless however they please, tweeted Ocasio-Cortez, meaning they can go veggie for the full 40 days or just sporadically. She also asked followers to tweet their favorite vegetarian recipes in the replies (your reporter can confirm there are some very tasty-looking suggestions in there).

1. Does anyone want to join me? Rules are 1) No judgement 2) Make it your own (you can go full 40 days, just veggie Mondays, etc 3) Be inclusive (no need to observe Lent to join) 2. Please comment w your favorite veggie recipes below! I would like to avoid 40 days of Easy Mac 🙃 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 18, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez also requested that folks give in honor of Tommy, if they’re able to do so. The Raskin family has established the Tommy Raskin Memorial Fund for People and Animals, and folks have already been doing good deeds in Tommy’s name.

