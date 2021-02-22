The first images and videos collected by the Perseverance Rover on Mars will be streamed to the public at 2 p.m. ET today. During the livestream, NASA mission experts will discuss the images taken by the rover and what the rover will do in its mission on the Red Planet.
Perseverance, the largest rover ever sent to another planet by NASA, officially landed on Mars on February 18 after a 203-day journey that spanned over 290 million miles. In a statement, NASA says the rover will be tested for several weeks before starting a two-year investigation of the Jezero Crater—a crater that contained a river delta 3.5 billion years ago.
📍 Tango Delta Nominal
Now that @NASAPersevere landed, we’ll release first-of-its-kind footage from the rover’s descent and landing after entering Mars’ atmosphere. Watch NASA TV Monday, Feb. 22, starting at 2pm ET to see Mars like never before: https://t.co/ZuxLDtRxxM pic.twitter.com/DOYd04dICP
— NASA (@NASA) February 21, 2021
Viewers interested in asking questions to the mission experts can do so by tweeting @NASA using the hashtag #CountdowntoMars.