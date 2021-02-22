Dress up at home and party with a purpose

The Festival is taking its popular annual Pink Tie Party, sponsored by Amazon and Events DC into petal revelers’ homes this year! Purchase your tickets now for this exciting online event to welcome springtime to the District in style while supporting local restaurants. Party with your pod and help the Festival exceed its ultimate goal of 1,000 meals made and served by participating restaurants in one night.

Watch Party Hosted By Tommy McFly and Kelly Collis of Real.Fun.DC

Put on your “finest pink” apparel and mingle with online partygoers for an unforgettable evening of incredible entertainment, delectable food and drink, fun giveaways of Kendra Scott jewelry, social media contests for Best Dressed, Best Cocktail and Best Backdrop; even a spirited online auction with items up for bid including an Xbox gaming console, gift certificates for local hotel staycations and more.





Enjoy Local Culinary Delights

All Pink Tie Party tickets include three-course carryout dinners from your choice of popular D.C., Maryland and Virginia restaurants such as Al Dente, Albi, Ambar, Annabelle Restaurant, Baker’s Daughter, Blend 111, Brasserie Liberté, Cranes Spanish Kaiseki, Duke’s Grocery, Gogi Yogi Korean Steakhouse, Karma Modern Indian, Maketto, Muchas Gracias!, Neighborhood Provisions, Nina May, Officina, Ottoman Taverna, RIS, Rocklands Barbeque and Grilling Company, Sababa, Shibuya Eatery, Shilling Canning Company, The Bombay Club, The Hamilton, Wild Tiger BBQ and Wildfire Restaurant. Partiers will also receive a kit filled with goodies to enhance your celebration.

Sake Tasting Experience

A special highlight of the evening includes a fun and energetic session featuring three Sake experts who will present on the nuances of Japan’s national drink and the culture of Hanami Sake. To make your evening that much “extra,” make sure to select the “Dinner with Sake Tasting Experience” during registration, and 300mL bottles of each of the sakes being discussed will accompany your dinner pick-up order (restaurant options may be limited).

A portion of ticket sales is used to procure food for your evening, sourced from local restaurants.

Get the most up-to-date Pink Tie Party information and buy tickets at https://nationalcherryblossomfestival.org/event/pink-tie-party

The Pink Tie Party is sponsored by Amazon and Events DC. Supporting sponsors include ARTECHOUSE, Beam Suntory, the Embassy of Japan, Japan National Tourism Organization, Kendra Scott and LINDER Global Events and National Harbor. Media partners include REAL.FUN.DC, the Washington Blade and Washingtonian.