Virginia Has Passed a Startling Number of Progressive Priorities in the Last Year

Democrats have held the majority in Virginia’s General Assembly for just over a year, and already they have pushed the state further to the left. How much further? Check out everything they’ve done since 2020:

And here’s the legislation they are still looking to pass before the General Assembly adjourns on March 1:

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms