Virginia Has Passed a Startling Number of Progressive Priorities in the Last Year

Democrats have held the majority in Virginia’s General Assembly for just over a year, and already they have pushed the state further to the left. How much further? Check out everything they’ve done since 2020:
- Legalized marijuana (Ending criminal penalties for possession of less than one ounce for adults older than 21 starting July 1; legal sale of marijuana is slated to begin in 2024.)
- Abolished the death penalty
- Allowed undocumented students to be eligible for financial aid
- Allowed Virginians with HIV or sexually transmitted diseases to donate blood or organs (donors must still be in compliance with the HIV Organ Policy Equity Act)
- Raised the minimum wage
- Approved the Equal Rights Amendment
- Required universal background checks for gun sales
- Rolled back restrictions on abortions
- Banned discrimination based on race, sexual orientation, gender, and religion in housing, employment and public accommodations
And here’s the legislation they are still looking to pass before the General Assembly adjourns on March 1: