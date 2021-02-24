Dulles and DCA Will Soon Have Covid-19 Testing Sites for Passengers

There will be Covid-19 testing sites at both DCA and Dulles airports starting next month, according to an email sent by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

Passengers will be able to get a rapid test and receive results within minutes, or a PCR test, which requires one to three days for results. The tests are “aimed at helping airline passengers who are traveling to a destination that requires a negative Covid-19 test prior to entry,” reads the email.

Both testing sites will be located in front of security checkpoints. DCA’s pop-up testing site will have four testing rooms and will be able distribute 300 tests daily, WTOP reports. The Dulles pop-up testing site will have nine testing rooms and will be able to distribute over 500 tests daily. The testing centers will be operated by the group XpresCheck, which currently operates testing sites at other airports.

While some insurance does cover Covid-19 testing, XpresCheck’s out-of-pocket costs are $200 for a rapid test and $75 for a PCR test. All passengers ages five and older will be eligible for testing.

Join the conversation!