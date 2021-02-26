Food

5 New Restaurant Pop-Ups to Try Around DC This Weekend

Sandwiches, soups, and more birria tacos.

Written by
| Published on
A chivito at chef Reid Shilling's Ampersandwich. Photograph courtesy of Ampersandwich.

Ampersandwich
360 Water St., SE
Cue the food comma: chef Reid Shilling’s sandwich pop-up at his Navy Yard restaurant, Shilling Canning Company, isn’t for small appetites. A number of creations nod to the chef’s Baltimore roots, including a pit-beef sandwich with creamy horseradish and barbecue sauces on a homemade bun, or a mustard-heavy “E Lombard Street” corned beef. McRib fans can try an upscale version, the McReid, with wood-grilled rib and pork shoulder. Delivery only.

Gonzo Eats
1521 17th St., NW
Former Pineapple & Pearls chef Nick Olivas is now a semi-permanent fixture at Dupont cocktail bar Astoria, popping up with a Mexi-Cali menu every Friday through Sunday, 10:30 to 1:30 PM. The lineup is pure West Coast comfort: crunchy beef tacos, warm churros, and a cheffy riff on a bodega-style sandwich with fried eggs, avocado, and cheese on a homemade jalapeno roll (pro tip: add chorizo). Round it out with a mezcal michelada, or if you’re chilly, a baked-apple toddy. Indoor and heated outdoor dining, takeout.

The puppy namesake for Little Prince Pizza. Photograph by Andrew Cajas/LA Flicks

Little Prince Pizza
2505 Wisconsin Ave., NW; 465 K St., NW
Restaurateur Michael Schlow and his team recently launched a new pizza ghost kitchen out of two of his DC restaurants. Fire-grilled pies run the gamut from a classic margherita to combinations like short rib, ricotta, and truffle honey or double-bacon cheeseburger. The large-ish menu also includes wings, sandwiches, salads, and desserts from pastry chef Alex Levin. Pickup and delivery.

Rita’s Tacos at Roy Boys
2108 Eighth St., NW
There’s a new contender in the ever-growing birria game: this taco pop-up out of Shaw’s Roy Boys. The version here is made with braised pork, which is stuffed into a crispy shell with cheese, onion, and cilantro, and served with dipping jus. Being Roy Boys, there’s also a Nashville hot chicken/mac n’ cheese taco. Takeout and delivery.

Tomato soup with grilled cheese croutons from No Soup for You. Photograph courtesy of Fainting Goat

 No Soup for You
1330 U St., NW
Contrary to the name, you’ll find plenty of soups at this pop-up out of Fainting Goat (Seinfeld fans will get the reference). Comforting bowls include chicken pot pie, hearty beef stew, and shrimp gumbo. They also have a lot of cheesy, bready dippers to go alongside. We’re eyeing the ale-infused tomato soup with grilled-cheese croutons (or a full grilled cheese on brioche). Add a hot toddy or mulled wine to beat the chill. Takeout and delivery.

Get Our “Brunches This Weekend” Newsletter

The best breakfasts and brunches to try every weekend, plus our most popular food stories of the week.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day