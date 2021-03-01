Gorgeous, sun-filled home at Hampden Row in downtown Bethesda with 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms and over 1,100 square feet of living space!



You’ll fall in love with the generous Gourmet Kitchen, equipped with quartz countertops, ample cabinetry, and top-of-the-line appliances. The large center island provides seating for four and opens up to the spacious Family Room. Other details include a separate Breakfast Area and built-in reading nook. The oversized windows flood the space with light, but are also fitted with automatic Hunter Douglas shades for the times you are seeking privacy.



Down the hall is the Primary Suite with coffered ceilings, tons of light, and a huge walk-in closet. The Primary Bathroom is outfitted with a large walk-in shower, designer lighting, and dual vanity with quartz countertops. The second Bedroom is also sizable and can be used as such or as a private Home Office. The second Full Bathroom also features quartz countertops, ceramic tile, and ample cabinet space.

Other features include hardwood floors throughout, 10 ft. ceilings, full-size washer/dryer, and 1-car garage parking space. Located just moments from the Metro and all that downtown Bethesda has to offer, including countless dining, shopping, and entertainment options.

View listing for 4915 Hampden Lane, #101, Bethesda, MD 20814

Contact Info:

Carolyn Sappenfield

RE/MAX Realty Services

C: 240.353.7601

O: 301.652.0400

4825 Bethesda Ave #200

Bethesda, MD 20814