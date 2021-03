With spring on the horizon, vaccine distribution increasing, and Covid-19 case numbers declining, more local museums are reopening to the public this week. Here’s which Washington-area museums are opening their doors back up this week:

March 2: Hillwood Estate, Museum, and Garden

March 3: National Museum of Women in the Arts

March 4: Glenstone (note: reopening as an outdoor-only experience)

March 6: Phillips Collection

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms