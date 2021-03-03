News & Politics

Kamala Harris Visits Fibre Space in Alexandria

The Vice President was at the "yarn universe" to discuss the pandemic and the administration's Covid relief bill.

Vice President Harris in February. Photograph by Lisa Ferdinando/US Department of Defense via Flickr.

Vice President Harris visited the woman-owned shop Fibre Space in Old Town Alexandria on Wednesday. According to pool reports, Harris planned to speak with owner Danielle Romanetti and employees of the shop, a self-described “yarn universe,” about how Covid affected their lives and business, and the Biden administration’s Covid relief plan.

According to a video from Harris adviser and spokesperson Symone D. Sanders, the Veep noted the plan includes $15 billion in relief for small businesses and that the administration has been “paying a lot of attention to the fact that during Covid, two and a half million women have left the workforce.”

Harris’s connection to yarncraft is not incidental: Her stepdaughter Ella Emhoff is an avid knitter and has her own knitwear line.

Additional reporting by Daniella Byck

