Kamala Harris Visits Fibre Space in Alexandria

Vice President Harris visited the woman-owned shop Fibre Space in Old Town Alexandria on Wednesday. According to pool reports, Harris planned to speak with owner Danielle Romanetti and employees of the shop, a self-described “yarn universe,” about how Covid affected their lives and business, and the Biden administration’s Covid relief plan.

Greetings from Alexandria, VA where the @VP is visiting Fibre Space, a beautiful woman-owned small business, to hear how they are managing to get through the pandemic. (Where my fellow 🧶crochet heads🧶 at!) pic.twitter.com/UhuiDKBtmV — Peter Velz (@PeterVelz46) March 3, 2021

.@VP is visiting Fibre Space, a woman-owned small business in Alexandria, Virginia, to discuss the importance of passing the American Rescue Plan so we get the pandemic under control, get relief to those who need it, and support women in the workforce. pic.twitter.com/5H8hnIwiGa — Sabrina Singh (@SabrinaSingh46) March 3, 2021

According to a video from Harris adviser and spokesperson Symone D. Sanders, the Veep noted the plan includes $15 billion in relief for small businesses and that the administration has been “paying a lot of attention to the fact that during Covid, two and a half million women have left the workforce.”

.@VP on the impact of the American Rescue Plan on small businesses and women 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/Hhu1KDoUeU — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneSanders46) March 3, 2021

Harris’s connection to yarncraft is not incidental: Her stepdaughter Ella Emhoff is an avid knitter and has her own knitwear line.

Additional reporting by Daniella Byck