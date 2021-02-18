Home & Style  |  News & Politics

Watch Ella Emhoff and Her Mullet Make Their Fashion Week Debut

Plus, the designer's knitwear line sold out within hours today.

The ink has barely dried on Ella Emhoff’s modeling contract with agency IMG Models, and the Second Stepdaughter has already made her New York Fashion Week debut. Strutting the catwalk for Proenza Schouler’s virtual show, Emhoff rocked wire-framed glasses and a curly mullet—the signature look of artsy Brooklyn Gen-Zers. Emhoff showed off a few different looks from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection, including a fuzzy-collared coat and a bold power suit.

It was also a big week for Ella Emhoff, designer. The Parsons School of Design student’s four-piece knitwear collection launched today at online shop Mall, and sold out within the first three hours.

Take a look at Emhoff’s runway walk, starting at the 15 minute and 30 second mark:

Proenza Schouler from Fuse Technical Group on Vimeo.

Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture. Originally from Rockville, she lives in Logan Circle.

