A Trippy, Immersive Van Gogh Show Is Headed to DC

Tickets for the exhibit—which might look familiar to "Emily in Paris" fans—go on sale today at noon.

Van Gogh, The Immersive Experience”—a 20,000 square foot light-and-sound show featuring giant projections of the painter’s work —is coming to Washington this summer. While specific dates and an exact location have yet to be announced, tickets go on sale today, March 5, at noon.

The exhibit, similar in concept to the one featured in episode five of Netflix’s Emily in Paris, features 360-degree projections onto 15,000 square-foot screens. Eight of Van Gogh’s creations will be on display, and there is a short virtual reality side-journey through “a day in the life of the artist.” 

The show runs between an hour and 75 minutes and will be open seven days a week—including holidays—with time slots available every half hour. According to the organizers, it’s suitable for all ages.

If you want to get in the ticket line a little early, there’s currently a waitlist you can sign up for—at least one Washingtonian staffer was able to get tickets through an early-access offering.

