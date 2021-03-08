Dreading the Transition From Yoga Pants to Work Wear? Here Are 10 Comfortable but Office-Appropriate Spring Pieces.

Stretchy pants

Trading yoga pants for structured slacks is going to be a wardrobe 180. Fortunately, some companies have started producing office-appropriate in-betweens. Think wrinkle-resistant fabrics, elastic waistbands, and slightly slouchier silhouettes. M.M. LaFleur calls this one its version of a “sweatpant for work.”

Colby Jogger by M.M. LaFleur, $195

Shoes That Fit

Upgrading from slippers to stilettos in one fell swoop is probably not what the foot doctor ordered. Stylish, supportive flats are a good first step. The Birdies brand, noticed on such notables as Meghan Markle, feature classic styles that claim to be “secretly slippers on the inside.”

“The Starling,” in cheetah, by Birdies, $140

Roomy Tops

The business-on-top, athleisure-on-the-bottom approach to Zoom calls has been going strong, but if you’re still looking for a comfortable, work-appropriate blouse, consider soft materials and a bit of stretch—and take advantage of trendy oversize, boyfriend-inspired button-up cuts.

Courier Button-Back Shirt by Madewell, $65

Music to Your Ears

If you’ve gotten used to working in silence or are feeling otherwise ill-prepared for the acoustic distractions of a communal office space, noise-cancelling headphones may be a wise addition to your work tote.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, in soapstone, $380

Laptop Bags

Now that most companies are set up for remote work, more people may arrange a hybrid schedule—working both on- and off-site. The back-and-forth will likely mean carting a laptop and other items between offices, and a good bag like this Cuyana will be essential.

Tech Carryall by Cuyana, $145

Masks at Hand

Face coverings are still a must, and a chain can help keep tabs on one as you move in and out of public spaces. Victory Masks, made in DC, come in upgraded fabrics like velvet and tweed, and Lele Sadoughi’s stylish mask chains are a favorite of style setter Dani Sauter of @Blonde_intheDistrict.

Mask by Victory Masks DC, $35; Lele Sadoughi mask chain, $45

Cozy Capes

On the heels of the “coatigan, ”a comfy coat/cardigan hybrid, come spring capes. They’re like a “socially acceptable way of going to work wrapped in your favorite cozy blanket,” says Saks Fifth Avenue client-development manager John Page. We’re drawn to the drapey layers of this one by Agnona.

Cotton-cashmere-and-silk cape by Agnona x LemLem, $1,490

Lightweight Jewelry

Fashion things we don’t miss: heavy jewelry. When we asked readers to recommend chic, lightweight accessories, Brooklyn’s Catbird Jewelry, which offers delicate earrings and necklaces, was a name we heard more than once. Its “Sweet Nothing” earring (sold in singles) is advertised as “just shy of naked.” Just what we need.

“Sweet Nothing” earring by Catbird Jewelry, $44 each

Shields Up

Depending on the specifics of your job, face shields might be on your shopping list. Over the past year, they have evolved. Upgraded versions slip on like glasses—good news for the fashion-minded who would rather not deal with a hair crease. Shields by Clear Vue also offer blue-light-blocking and UV protection.

Clear Vue face shield, $59

Haute headbands

In a time when salon visits have been scarce, headbands have often come to the rescue. Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman, in her exquisite red headband, further ignited the trend. Fibs & Fables, a local company, offers a chic line of hair accessories.

“Banks” headband by Fibs & Fables, $18

