DC Will Resume Parking Enforcement Starting Next Week

If you’ve been playing a little loose with DC’s unenforced parking rules during the pandemic, that should probably change.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that starting Monday, March 15, DC will again ramp up parking enforcement, initially by ticketing violators in school zones. During the first week, “warning tickets” will be issued, meaning recipients will not face fines. After that, the fine will be $25.

In addition to school zones, DC will start cracking down on non-commercial vehicles parked in loading zones, large vehicles parked illegally, and safety violations, such as blocking a bike lane or fire hydrant. Car-booting and parking-meter enforcement will follow “in the near future,” Bowser said.

Ticketing was suspended last spring to keep public works employees safe and because of the drop in traffic. As the region reopens, “we have more to enforce because there’s more activity in the city,” Bowser said.