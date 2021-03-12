A Crib Sheet of the Pizza Styles You’ll See Around DC

Neapolitan

Super-thin crusts made to exacting standards—with specific ingredients and baking methods. It’s long been the reigning style in Washington.

Find it at: Pizzeria Paradiso (four locations).

Neo-Neapolitan

A blistery thin crust that doesn’t adhere to the strict rules for true Neapolitan pizza, so chefs can play around with nontraditional toppings and doughs.

Find it at: Timber Pizza Co. (809 Upshur St., NW).

Detroit

Fat, cushiony squares that are the stylistic opposite of a delicate Neapolitan round. These pan-baked pies are defined by a blanket of crusty brick cheese and two stripes of bright, acidic sauce. It’s a style that’s relatively easy to learn, and it’s taking over fast.

Find it at: Red Light (1401 R St., NW).

Chicago Deep Dish

A buttery, pie-like crust holds gobs of gooey mozzarella and a top layer of chunky tomato sauce. Little-seen around these parts since the demise of the local Armand’s chain, but it exists.

Find it at: Pi Pizzeria (910 F St., NW).

New York

Big, foldable slices or giant pies, cooked in city-friendly gas ovens and laden with a thin layer of red sauce, a bunch of shredded mozz’, and usually a pool or two of grease. Knockoffs abound across DC and in suburban strip malls.

Find it at: Rai’s Pizza (21430 Cedar Dr., Sterling).

Jumbo Slice

Comically large slices that are talked about more than they’re actually consumed around here. The style’s origin story—it was born in an Adams Morgan carryout, and family drama ensued—is part of local food lore. Tastes New Yorkish. Often consumed while hammered.

Find it at: Duccini’s (1778 U St., NW).

Fast Casual

Many a chain now offer quick-baked personal pies with endlessly customizable toppings. It’s the Chipotle model but in pizza form.

Find it at: &Pizza (multiple area locations).

Join the conversation!