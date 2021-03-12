Food

Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Chat with Ann about takeout, new restaurants, and more.

Photograph by Scott Suchman

Join us today, March 12 at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian food critic Ann Limpert.  Have a question about where to make the most of this lovely weather? Curious about how the latest stimulus package will help local restaurants? Or maybe you just need a dinner recommendation. Leave a question now for Ann, and she’ll get to as many as possible.

Ann: Good morning! What’s on your mind on this lovely—dare I say hopeful—day? Ask your questions in the form below; the chat transcript shows up underneath.

