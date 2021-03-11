8 Outdoor Happy Hour Spots Around DC

A 70+ degree day means that it’s a great time to enjoy a cocktail (or two!) outside. These local restaurants offer good happy hour deals along with outdoor seating—ensuring that you can catch the maximum amount of vitamin D while sipping on a glass of wine.

Across the Pond Restaurant & Pub

1732 Connecticut Ave., NW

For an extended happy hour, head to Dupont Circle’s Irish pub from 3 to 8 PM Monday through Friday and order a glass of wine, a cocktail, or an appetizer for $5. Soak in the sun while sitting in the pub’s new outdoor “parklet.” There’s also discounted beer—Miller Lites for $3 and Blue Moons for $4.

Barrel & Crow

4867 Cordell Ave., Bethesda

From 3 to 5:30 PM Tuesday through Friday, diners can graze on an assortment of bites for $6—from rosemary duck fat fries to sugary beignets. Pair your dish with a glass of wine or a draft beer for $5 and kick back on the patio. The restaurant also offers a few mixed drinks for $5 each.

Fiola Mare

3050 K St., NW

This Georgetown waterfront restaurant is known for its luxe seafood menu, but it still offers a few specials. From 4:30 to 6 PM Tuesday through Friday (and Sunday), you can order $10 glasses of wine, $6 beers, or $12 cocktails—including cherry mules and gin martinis. The restaurant’s sunset menu also includes East Coast oysters for $2 each.

Gringos & Mariachis

4928 Cordell Ave., Bethesda; 12435 Park Potomac Ave., Potomac

From 3 to 6 PM every day, these Mexican spots serve up house margaritas, sangria, and glasses of wine for $6. Pair your drink with one of the restaurant’s many tacos, and take your happy hour outdoors. If it gets chilly, there are heated and covered patios at both locations.

Mission

1602 20th St., NW; 1221 Van St., SE

Sip on a discounted margarita ($26 for a pitcher or $9 for a single) at one of Mission’s two outdoor patios in the District. If you’re hungry, you’ll find cheeseburger sliders for $4 and quesadillas for $8.50. The specials run from 4 to 6 PM every day at the Navy Yard location, and Wednesday through Sunday in Dupont Circle.

Northside Social

3211 Wilson Blvd., Arlington; 205 Park Ave., Falls Church

These coffee shop/wine bar hybrids serve discounted glasses of wine from 5 to 7 PM at the Falls Church location and 3 to 7 PM at the Clarendon branch. Patios are equipped with heat lamps if you need them.

O-Ku

1274 Fifth St., NE

This modern Japanese restaurant near Union Market offers half-off sushi rolls and discounted glasses of wine (and cocktails) during its rooftop happy hour. It runs Monday through Thursday from 5 to 7 PM .

The Royal

501 Florida Ave., NW

This Latin-inspired spot in LeDroit Park offers discounted cocktails and bites from 3 to 6 PM Monday through Friday. On the sunny patio, you’ll find house fries with aji amarillo mayo ($5) and grilled avocado with crispy quinoa and lentils ($8). The cocktail choices include a white rum daiquiri ($7) or a vodka soda with blueberry-cinnamon infused vermouth ($7).