Welcome to the highly anticipated launch of MUSE Old Town North! As delivery date draws closer, the artful scene is coming into focus. Showcasing plentiful amenities and outdoor spaces, the condominium residences “wow” with modern and curated luxury. This unique oasis blends Potomac riverfront vistas with a vibrant and charming neighborhood lifestyle in Alexandria, just slightly south of the District.

With 29 unique floor plans to choose from, each home offers inspiring spaces for individual creativity. The spacious units begin at 920 square feet for select one-bedroom residences and go up to just under 2,200 square feet for the large two-bedroom plus den homes. Richly appointed with the best features and finishes, these residences are sure to impress. Picture tall ceilings, floor to ceiling glass with operable windows, seven-and-a-half-foot wide engineered hardwoods, modern Italian cabinets by Snaidero®, custom designer lighting, and luxurious spa bathrooms with Waterworks fixtures.

Modern gourmet kitchens make for chef-inspired cooking with Bosch® and Thermador® appliances, European flat-panel wood cabinetry, and with a center island for an inspirational experience.

The expansive lobby offers a 24-hour concierge and porter service, along with additional white-glove services on-par with those at a luxury hotel. Amenity spaces also impress; the lobby lounge and state-of-the-art fitness center, to the penthouse clubroom and rooftop terraces complete with community grills and modern fireplaces.

Schedule a private visit to the sales gallery. The building will deliver in late 2021. To schedule a private appointment email sales@museoldtown.com or call 571-771-MUSE