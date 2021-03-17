PHOTOS: Anthony Fauci at Washington National Cathedral’s Vaccination Event for DC-Area Religious Leaders

On Tuesday night, Washington National Cathedral hosted an event with religious leaders and clergy in the area to encourage Washingtonians of all faiths to trust Covid-19 vaccines and sign up to receive the shots when they are able. Speakers including Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Francis Collins, who heads the National Institutes of Health, told the group that vaccines are safe and effective before 25 religious leaders were vaccinated on camera. Watch the entire event on YouTube here.















