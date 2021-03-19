This article’s headline was updated to more accurately reflect Bombay Street Food 3’s location.

Restaurateur Asad Sheikh has momentum. Less than three years ago, he opened the first iteration of Bombay Street Food in Columbia Heights, quickly followed by a Capitol Hill location six months later—while also unveiling three outposts of fast casual Butter Chicken Company. Last week, he expanded his empire of Indian restaurants to Dupont Circle, where Bombay Street Food 3 is now open for indoor and outdoor dining on the eight-seat patio.

The menu at Bombay Street Food 3 is about half the size of the other two locations, designed more for a quick dining experience, says Sheikh. The restaurant’s most popular dish, a sampler thali platter for two, is modified to serve a single diner at the recently-opened spot. There are also new options such as ultra-spicy “Chicken 65” made with red chilis, as well as yogurt-streaked samosa chaat and smashed potato aloo tiki.

Now that Bombay Street Food 3 has opened, what comes next for Sheikh? The relentless restaurateur is already focusing on Bombay Street Food’s fourth concept at 13th and U Street. This time, the new spot will feature a fresh moniker and theme: London Curry in a Hurry, focused on London-style Indian food. (Sheikh is a former owner of Alexandria’s London Curry House.) Expect some cheeky nods to UK culture—a classic phone booth and fish and chips with a mild British curry sauce—when the restaurant is slated to open this fall.

“The best Indian food out of India is in London,” says Sheikh.

Bombay Street Food. 1915 18th St., NW. 202-525-2150.

