In an intimate neighborhood of North Bethesda stands The Townes at Grosvenor Place—a community of premier townhomes like no other. These townhomes emphasize flexible living space, both inside and out. Space that is easily seen when exploring our featured property: The Braeburn, Lot 24.

Inside The Braeburn, you’ll instantly feel the openness as you walk across wide-plank flooring and marvel at the 9’ ceiling on each of the four levels. Enter via the front door which takes you into the foyer or the two-car garage that also offers plenty of storage opportunities. You’ll enjoy working from home as it is easy and comfortable in The Braeburn with a dedicated home office and a half bath on the entry level. Plus, there’s a secondary workstation for others working or learning from home.

On the main level, you’ll enjoy a chef-inspired kitchen with microbe-resistant quartz countertops, stainless steel Bosch appliances, and an island with eat-in bar. The kitchen flows into a dining room to one side and a living room to the other. And what a living room it is: spacious, airy, and bright due to the floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors which lead to your rear deck.

Up one more level and you’ll find a large and luxurious bedroom with en suite bath and walk-in closet, as well as the owner’s bedroom with an even larger en suite bath and walk-in closet. Plus, there’s a bedroom level laundry room so laundry day doesn’t have to take all day.

On the loft/terrace level, you’ll find another bedroom with en suite bath and walk-in closet. There’s also a loft living space with optional wet bar. Mix a drink and you’re ready to walk out onto your private rooftop terrace. That’s right, your second outdoor living space is on your roof! It’s a beautiful place to get some fresh air, take in some Vitamin D, and savor a cup of tea or glass of wine as you watch the sunrise or sunset.

There’s one other surprise waiting for you in The Braeburn and that’s storage space. Each of the top three floors—not counting communal closets, pantries, or walk-in closets—features its own storage space. Not only will you have enough room to live in, you’ll also have more than enough room for all the things that make you happy.

In a time when we are truly realizing how important space at home is, the townhomes of The Townes at Grosvenor Place have all the rooms you need and all the space you desire. And then some. Come home to your brand new townhome today. Models are open five days per week, Friday through Tuesday from 11 am – 5 pm. Stop by or schedule your appointment with the Urban Pace sales team today.

The Braeburn, Lot 24: 4 Levels, 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 2-Car Garage In North Bethesda. $1,099,900