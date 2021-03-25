Who’s Who at Biden’s First Press Conference? Here’s the Full List of Reporters.

In his first news conference as president, Joe Biden will be questioned by journalists from a roster of mainstream news organizations as well as a few right-wing outfits.

Among those in the briefing room for today’s highly anticipated event are Kaitlan Collins of CNN, Kristen Welker of NBC, Yamiche Alcindor of PBS, Seung Min Kim of the Washington Post, and Zolan Kanno-Youngs of the New York Times.

Reporters from right wing outlets will also be present, including Peter Doocy of Fox News, Emerald Robinson of Newsmax, and Scott Thuman of Sinclair.

Other reporters present in the briefing room for the press conference include Chris Johnson of the Washington Blade, April Ryan of TheGrio, and Gary Martin of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Because of Covid safety precautions, only 30 members of the White House press corps are participating in today’s briefing. In a memo sent Tuesday to its members, the board of the White House Correspondents Association said that briefing room seats would be distributed according to its existing seating schedule and through random drawings.

“We have aimed to include a variety of outlets — large and small, national and regional, domestic and foreign — across all formats, with the aim to ensure that the journalists in the room reflect the diversity of our press corps and the nation,” the WHCA board said in its memo.

In addition, the WCHA board said it was working with the White House on a plan to start cutting back on some Covid safety restrictions, as more Americans become vaccinated. “Modifications will likely be modest to start,” the WHCA board said in its memo, “but it is our hope that over the coming months we will be able to expand capacity in the briefing room and on the White House complex.”

Here is the full list of White House press corps members who are present for Biden’s press conference today:

ABC Cecilia Vega ABC News Radio Karen Travers AFP Jerome Cartillier AP Zeke Miller Bloomberg Justin Sink CBS Nancy Cordes CBS News Radio Steven Portnoy CNN Kaitlan Collins FOX Peter Doocy Huffington Post Kevin Robillard Las Vegas Review-Journal Gary Martin McClatchy Michael Wilner NBC Kristen Welker New York Times Zolan Kanno-Youngs Newsmax Emerald Robinson NPR Ayesha Rascoe PBS Yamiche Alcindor Politico Anita Kumar Polskie Radio Marek Walkuski RealClearPolitics Philip Wegmann Reuters Jarrett Renshaw Shanghai Media Group Ching-Yi Chang Sinclair Scott Thuman The Grio April Ryan Time Brian Bennett Univision Janet Rodríguez USA Today Courtney Subramanian Wall Street Journal Ken Thomas Washington Blade Chris Johnson Washington Post Seung Min Kim

Join the conversation!