WHCA’s Presidential Election Leads to a Tie

Who will be the 2023-2024 president of the White House Correspondents’ Association? It’s up in the air after its election Monday effectively ended in a tie.

NBC News White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell bested Politico White House correspondent Anita Kumar, 204-191 in a vote about who would become the organization’s president in 2023. But! O’Donnell and Kumar tied, 197-197, in their race for at-large seat. WHCA rules say a presidential candidate must win a board seat as well before they can take the office. So the outgoing executive board must meet this week to settle the issue.

Two other elections ended with clear outcomes: ABC News White House correspondent Karen Travers won the WHCA radio seat, and Bloomberg White House correspondent Justin Sink won the wire seat. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith will serve as president from 2022 to 2023.